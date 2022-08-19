I hope they find the compassion to help. That poor family is going through hell. All her so called friends are to worried about getting in trouble , they are not thinking of Keily or her parents. Just themselves.
she was probably drunk, maybe high, took off in her car and went off the road somewhere in the dark. twisty mountain roads, going too fast. kidnappers don't steal their victims car. that other couple from the same party was just found over the side of a cliff, both dead. those roads are treacherous at night, especially if you're drunk/high. sad scenario.
The longer an eyewitness/s withholds information, the more it could cost to locate a missing person/s. Please! Come forward 🙏 by helping to bring Kiely home 🏡 safely.
