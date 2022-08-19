Read full article on original website
Giving thanks to local service members through 'fill the truck' event
Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.
wgnsradio.com
English grad student interns at Discovery Center thanks to new course
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Graduate student Sarah Hicks is not the typical English graduate program student. She returned to school after working four years as an English as a second language, or ESL, teacher but not to further her classroom career. She wants to pursue a niche career as a show writer or narrative and experience designer.
williamsonhomepage.com
New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors
The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday
(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
Nashville Diaper Connection offers free diapers for a year to parents in school
If you're a parent, then chances are, you were shocked by some of the costs of raising a child. It's just that much more intense when you're trying to pay for school at the same time.
Christmas fans prepare: light spectacular 'Enchant' coming to Nashville
One of the world's largest holiday-themed events will be taking place in Music City for the first time.
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
wgnsradio.com
Congrats MTSU's Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi
(MURFREESBORO) An MTSU honor fraternity is being hailed for its unceasing engagement with the university’s alumni. MTSU’s Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi received the Charles W. Chance Excellence in Alumni Relations Award at the 2022 Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity National Convention, which was held July 28-30 in Washington, D.C.
Breakfast biscuit leads to $1M prize in Bedford County
A quick stop for a breakfast biscuit led to a Unionville woman taking home a $1 million prize.
Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy
An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
murfreesborovoice.com
Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing
The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
wgnsradio.com
Sign-Up For Top Gun NIGHT RUN
(SMYRNA) Put on your running shoes! The Top Gun Night Run is 7:30PM on Friday night, September 16, 2022, at Lee Victory Recreation Park. All proceeds go to maintain the Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. The run is a 6-K (3.7 mile) course with cutouts of your favorite Top Gun...
newstalk941.com
Local Electric Company Launches Accredited Apprenticeship Program
A local electric company has begun an accredited apprenticeship program to help provide work experience for those in trade professions. Steve Van De Voorde is the owner of Van De Voorde Services. He said it has been in the works for at least five years, and is a project near to his heart.
wgnsradio.com
Another Country Music Video
(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
4K+ business leaders descend upon Nashville bringing big dollars
Roughly 4,400 people have descended upon Nashville for a convention at the Music City Center that is expected to bring revenue to the city for decades to come.
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
Grundy County Herald
This, That and the Other
The Tennessee State Fair opens Thursday thru the 27th at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The theme this year is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” featuring the Travel Tennessee exhibit, where our Grundy County booth will be on glorious display. The exhibit is being billed as the ‘largest collection of facts, history, and objects from every single county in Tennessee’. This year the state fair will have: 10 stages, 100+ livestock shows, 60+rides, 100+food vendors, all set on the gorgeous 300-acre Wilson County fairgrounds site. In 2021, the Tennessee State Fair moved to the Wilson County Fairgrounds and is now held in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. A little trivia: the first Tennessee state fair was held in 1855. Something to check out while you are there: the Wave Swinger, a 39-foot tall, super-duper ride will make its debut this year. For more info: www.tnstatefair.org.
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
wgnsradio.com
The Median Price of Homes in Rutherford County Rose by 7.9% during the 1st Quarter of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Housing prices are up, as heard in numerous reports, which means first time home buyers moving into areas like Rutherford County are having a harder time than ever. The National Association of Realtors reported for the first quarter of 2022, the median home price in Rutherford...
