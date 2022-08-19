Read full article on original website
Pow-wow Set for This Weekend
Ute Mountain Casino Hotel continues its 30th anniversary celebration with a Pow-wow Celebration on Friday and Saturday; the city of Cortez opens applications for its 2023 community grant program, and a concert to benefit Denkai Animal Sanctuary in Cortez. This story is sponsored by Choice Building Supply Ace Hardware and the LOR Foundation
ksje.com
Regional Officials Celebrate Long Delayed Pinon Hills Extension Project with Gov.
The state investment will total $39.9 million in ARPA funds appropriated to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The project has also received $1.5 million in congressionally directed spending for a total commitment of $41.3 million. From New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Friday, July 19, 2022. Gov. Michelle Lujan...
Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado
According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
cowboystatedaily.com
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
durangogov.org
Bulk pickup to stop temporarily
The city’s bulk pickup service for things like furniture, brush or tree trimmings, and large appliances will cease from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2. Bulk pickup services will resume beginning the week of Sept. 5. City of Durango residents can request a bulk trash pickup for a fee of...
