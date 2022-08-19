ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, CO

Pow-wow Set for This Weekend

Ute Mountain Casino Hotel continues its 30th anniversary celebration with a Pow-wow Celebration on Friday and Saturday; the city of Cortez opens applications for its 2023 community grant program, and a concert to benefit Denkai Animal Sanctuary in Cortez. This story is sponsored by Choice Building Supply Ace Hardware and the LOR Foundation
KRQE News 13

Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
cowboystatedaily.com

81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
durangogov.org

Bulk pickup to stop temporarily

The city’s bulk pickup service for things like furniture, brush or tree trimmings, and large appliances will cease from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2. Bulk pickup services will resume beginning the week of Sept. 5. City of Durango residents can request a bulk trash pickup for a fee of...
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
