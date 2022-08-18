Read full article on original website
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
You’ll Never Miss the Mail Man with Sweet Bailey in Your Life
Like most dogs, Bailey loves to let her people know when the mail has been delivered. If you're looking for a sweet companion, Bailey is available for adoption now in Shreveport!. Meet Bailey today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Bailey's adoption...
Worst Places to Run Out of Gas in Shreveport Bossier
I'm pretty careful about making sure I have gas in the car to avoid any problems on the road, but this weekend I let the tank drop to empty and my car shows I have only 5 miles left to go. I will have to fuel up asap. I'm not interested in testing the car to see how far it can go.
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
Shreveport Carjacking Suspects Caught
Suspects wanted for a Shreveport carjacking incident were captured by Bossier City Police early Saturday morning. The carjacking took place at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Police say five men exited a stolen White Yukon Denali wearing masks and armed with pistols and rifles. There they carjacked a man driving a 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro. Two of the carjacking suspects are said to have fled in the stolen Camaro and allegdedly were to have driven into Bossier City.
10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022
So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
Some of the Best Tacos You Can Order in Shreveport-Bossier
I was once told that I can't have tacos for every meal. Umm, excuse me?. Growing up we didn't have toast or biscuits, we had tortillas. I've gone on several trips with friends where we end up cooking together and they are always baffled that I choose to incorporate tortillas into the mix. I mean how can I not? You can make just about anything into a taco.
Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport
If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
2 Killed in Crash on Bellevue Road in Haughton
Tragedy in Haughton Saturday night leaves two people dead and two others hurt. Bossier Parish deputies were called to a head-on crash in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road in Haughton late Saturday night. Deputies don't know yet the cause of the wreck which claimed two lives. Two other people...
Downtown Shreveport Buzzing About New Restaurant Opening
Downtown Shreveport now has another place to grab some great food. Jeneral's Bar and Grille is hosting a Grand Opening on Wednesday. The doors swing open at 11am for the lunch crowd. This new spot will be open from 11am-11pm. This new spot is located on Commerce Street right under the Texas Street Bridge in the Red River District. It's just a short walk from the center of downtown Shreveport and just steps away from the two casinos on the riverfront.
This Shreveport Company Lets You Rent an Exotic Ride for the Day
My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
Must Watch Rapid Fire Questions With Mathew Lillard
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is back in Shreveport from Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 are legendary. By legendary we mean legendary actor Clint Howard,...
Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands
Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?
New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
Flood Watch Issued For Shreveport With Possible Heavy Rain
As the old saying goes, "When it rains, it pours." And Shreveport and much of the Arklatex will likely be living proof of that over the next twenty four hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flood Watch for a large portion north Louisiana, extreme south Arkansas and east and northeast Texas through 7:00 pm tonight. According to the forecasters, periods of heavy rainfall are possible during this time with rainfall totals as much as 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible in the Flood Watch area.
Has Shreveport Improved Enough to Get Some Trader Joe’s Action?
Shreveport-Bossier is Proof That If You Ask, They Will Come. The perfect example is Lululemon, whose "pop-up" shop became a permanent storefront. We begged for a Torchy's and we got one. The point is If we get something we love in Shreveport-Bossier we support it. Don't you think there are other businesses that could come into town and make us all even happier than we are?
Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On July 31, 2022 (16) year old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter. She is approximately 5’0 and 120 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and...
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
The Excitement is Building Over New North Bossier Restaurant
Remember When All the Rumors Started That a New Brewery Was Coming to the East Bank?. Then we found out that the new business coming to the East Bank was going to be El Patio. Later on, we did find out that Red River Brewpub was coming to the East Bank so maybe all the rumors were true.
10 Things You Need to Know About Skeet Ulrich Before Geek’d Con 2022
Maybe you've heard of it? Shreveport's Comic Con, Geek'd Con 2022, is happening this weekend at the Shreveport Convention Center. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
