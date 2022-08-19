Read full article on original website
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to many restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
When you're looking to rent an apartment in the Bozeman area, you need lightning fast reflexes, perfect paperwork, and a ton of money. You'll be forking out far more than the price of an ounce of gold every month. There's another important point to make before we go much further:...
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
The menu from a local restaurant has gone viral after a Reddit user complained that it shames customers. I'm not sure if the person that complained about it on Reddit was serious, but we certainly hope not. Regardless, we felt the need to defend the Cateye Cafe. A picture of...
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
Think back to all the times you heard your dad or your grandparents—or in my case, my mother—talk about the car they had growing up. What car would they want to have now if they could pick any?. For my mother, it was a Malibu Classic Landau with...
Fall is right around the corner, and if you're craving a slice of delicious homemade pie, we're here to help. Once the weather starts cooling down, there's nothing that beats a hot cup of coffee and a warm slice of pie. As Forrest Gump would say, those two things go together like peas and carrots. Some traditional fall favorites include apple pie and pumpkin pie, but your pie options are far from limited in the Bozeman area.
With all the new and returning students coming back to Bozeman, we thought we would help a little. Montana State University is gearing up for the influx of students coming back to Bozeman this weekend. Students will be moving into dorms, apartments, and houses close to campus. When they are finally settled in, these bright-eyed young adults will need to know where to go to grab a bite to eat.
Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.
Bozeman is once again flush with MSU students, many of which are driving really nice cars I'll never be able to afford. My, how times have changed when it comes to the 'college car'. Sure, not all of them are driving late model luxury SUVs or a fancy sports car...but...
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
Bozeman's housing prices continue to rise, and there has been little relief for hopeful home-buyers. Every now and then, I like to take a look at real estate listings in the Bozeman area to keep track of what's happening in the housing market. Every time I look, I see several homes, apartments, and condos listed at well over $1,000,000.
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
No matter where you visit in Montana, the price of vacationing has certainly increased. We even took the time to breakdown the cost of a vacation in Bozeman specifically and that sort of blew our minds. But that lists of costs got us thinking: Are there ways to not only be a smart traveler but perhaps same some money too? Yes.
