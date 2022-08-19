Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
therealdeal.com
DRE, Stone Beam, Cardinal bring luxury apartments to Waukegan
Developers DRE, Stone Beam and Cardinal Capital plan to build 364 luxury apartments in Waukegan, aiming to cater to white-collar commuters who work at multinational companies that are expanding in the area. Waukegan’s City Council unanimously approved the plans, clearing the way for the developers to secure building permits, the...
JM Schapiro drops $94M on suburban Chicago retail
JM Schapiro went on a shopping spree in the Chicago area. The CEO of the Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corporation plans to target restaurant, entertainment and medical tenants to fill 150,000 vacant square feet in a massive Chicago-area portfolio of shopping centers it purchased for $94 million from DiMucci Companies. The sale closed Tuesday, according to a press release from the buyer. The seller declined to comment.
These are July’s priciest home sales in Kane County
The five priciest home sales In Kane County last month ranged from $980,000 to $1.8 million in July, far narrower than June and well below that month’s top price, as the national housing market slows. July’s prices spanned $1.2 million to $2.3 million. Three were in Geneva, while the other two sold in St. Charles and Campton Hills. The data was collated by Zillow from information provided by Midwest Real Estate Data and doesn’t include off-market deals. Read on for thumbnails of the top five.
Here are Will County’s five top home sales of July
Barbie’s dream house – or at least a mansion that had a museum dedicated to the enduringly popular doll – topped all other sales in Will County last month, becoming the first property in the area to fetch more than $5 million. Deals like the one for...
Tech firm’s full-building apartment lease enables early sale of Bond’s Inspire
A renter with tech industry ties is taking over an entire Chicago building — except that, unlike Google, it’s leasing apartments. An unidentified “tech partner” leased all 105 market-rate apartments for five years in developer Rob Bond’s Inspire West Town project at 670 North May Street, next to the Kennedy Expressway, according to a marketing brochure. The move gives his firm, Bond Cos., a chance to pursue an early sale of the property while its construction nears completion.
Caterpillar lists Deerfield office for sublease
Caterpillar is seeking to sublease its Deerfield headquarters, in a complex owned by Shaya Prager’s Opal Holdings, as the company moves to Texas. Cushman & Wakefield was hired to find a tenant for 116,000 square feet of offices across three floors at 510 Lake Cook Road in the northern Chicago suburb, Crain’s reported. The subleases run through the end of 2025.
Elk Grove banquet hall to be replaced with warehouse
The party’s over for Avalon Banquets. Seefried Properties is buying the hall’s 4.5-acre lot at 1905 East Higgins Road with plans to demolish the structure and build a new 81,400-square-foot light industrial warehouse, the Daily Herald reported. The project will be built on spec. Elk Grove Village’s Mayor...
