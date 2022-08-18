Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myfoxzone.com
Arizona hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion...
myfoxzone.com
No, it's not likely much of the county will see $3 gas by the end of the year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the school year gets ready to start, in the Triad that means more cars will be on the roads. Gas prices aren't as high as they used to be but could they get lower?. THE QUESTION. Could gas prices reach $3 a gallon in much...
myfoxzone.com
Tesla reportedly launching electricity retail business unit
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla has confirmed plans to launch a new electricity retail business in Texas, according to a report from Electrek, an online publication dedicated to transportation news. The report cites a recent job posting for a new role overseeing a new business unit called Tesla Energy Venture....
myfoxzone.com
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
myfoxzone.com
Austin unemployment rate holds steady, remains below state and national rates
AUSTIN, Texas — The job market in Texas is seeing record growth for a ninth month in a row. According to workforce nonprofit Workforce Solutions, Texas added 72,800 jobs during the month of July. Those numbers come as Texas unemployment rates are at their lowest since February 2020. The...
