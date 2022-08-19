Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs
Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing
A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to a variety of different restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Events Will Be Part Of Reality Show
One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Reddit User Has Dumb Complaint About Popular Bozeman Restaurant
The menu from a local restaurant has gone viral after a Reddit user complained that it shames customers. I'm not sure if the person that complained about it on Reddit was serious, but we certainly hope not. Regardless, we felt the need to defend the Cateye Cafe. A picture of...
You Voted Bozeman. Who Are The Lucky Winners? Check It Out
Think back to all the times you heard your dad or your grandparents—or in my case, my mother—talk about the car they had growing up. What car would they want to have now if they could pick any?. For my mother, it was a Malibu Classic Landau with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana’s Best Car Show is This Sunday in Bozeman: Pro Tips
It's big, well organized, insanely full of cool vehicles, and also free and open to the public. We'll tell you how to have the most fun at the Cruisn' on Main Car Show this Sunday in Bozeman. So here are the very basics about the Cruisin' on Main Car Show...
Students, New and Old, Tell Us Why They Chose Montana State
Choosing a college to attend is a big decision. Whether you want to stay close to home, choose a school based on a certain program, or try something new, there is a college for everyone. Montana State University welcomed back new & returning students this week, and everyone is in...
Another Thing I Miss Due to Bozeman’s Huge Growth (you too?)
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
New Luxurious Condos in Bozeman Start at Over $1 Million
Bozeman's housing prices continue to rise, and there has been little relief for hopeful home-buyers. Every now and then, I like to take a look at real estate listings in the Bozeman area to keep track of what's happening in the housing market. Every time I look, I see several homes, apartments, and condos listed at well over $1,000,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
Back To School Food Drive Helps Kids In And Around Bozeman.
With the summer flying by, it's hard to believe that the new school year is just around the corner. And while it's always exciting to start off another year in school, it's important to remember that some kids don't have everything they need, including enough to eat. Did you know...
Legendary Musician Enjoys Long, Strange Trip in Montana
Only a lucky, small group got to see Bob Weir and John Mayer perform together at Pine Creek Lodge on August 8th. But it's cool to see that Bob Weir made the most of his time in Montana playing and relaxing alongside the Yellowstone River. He certainly deserves it. Montanans...
Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians
A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
I Have Loved Madison County Since My First Cast at 5 Years Old
The person I am today (for better or worse) owes a lot to the town of Ennis, Montana and the Madison Valley as a whole. That place shaped my childhood in all the best ways. Ennis has been on my mind a lot recently because my dad's best friend, a long time guide and outfitter south of Cameron, just turned 90 years old. Gordon Patton is a wonderful, knowledgeable good 'ole boy who has not only been an excellent steward of the Madison Valley for decades, but has taught thousands of people how to fly fish.
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0