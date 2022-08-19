A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to a variety of different restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO