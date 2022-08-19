ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

AM 1450 KMMS

Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time

Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs

Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing

A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to a variety of different restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Events Will Be Part Of Reality Show

One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend

Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

New Luxurious Condos in Bozeman Start at Over $1 Million

Bozeman's housing prices continue to rise, and there has been little relief for hopeful home-buyers. Every now and then, I like to take a look at real estate listings in the Bozeman area to keep track of what's happening in the housing market. Every time I look, I see several homes, apartments, and condos listed at well over $1,000,000.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?

The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
AM 1450 KMMS

Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians

A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

I Have Loved Madison County Since My First Cast at 5 Years Old

The person I am today (for better or worse) owes a lot to the town of Ennis, Montana and the Madison Valley as a whole. That place shaped my childhood in all the best ways. Ennis has been on my mind a lot recently because my dad's best friend, a long time guide and outfitter south of Cameron, just turned 90 years old. Gordon Patton is a wonderful, knowledgeable good 'ole boy who has not only been an excellent steward of the Madison Valley for decades, but has taught thousands of people how to fly fish.
ENNIS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

