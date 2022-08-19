Read full article on original website
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Late Kick: Michigan Wolverines 2022 Season Prediction
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts how far Michigan will go in the 2022 season.
2023 four-star point guard Josh Hubbard planning future official visits
Like previous offseasons on the hardwood, 247Composite four-star prospect Josh Hubbard had an active spring and summer period. The 2023 point guard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy also took advantage of his playing opportunities.
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
Morning Brew: Ewers era at Texas has begun, but defense is still team's biggest concern
In today's Morning Brew, the defense still remains the top concern for the Longhorns heading into the 2022 season ... and ... our Flagship Podcast interview with FOX lead college football analyst Joel Klatt.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 3-Star Safety Bryce Thornton to Florida
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve provides details on 3-Star safety Bryce Thornton leaning towards committing to the Florida Gators.
2023 offensive lineman Brandon Solis mapping out official visits for the fall
After several unofficial and official visits during the spring and summer months, 2023 offensive tackle prospect Brandon Solis quickly shifted his focus to his senior season.
Matt Sykes on the New WR Group, Personal Goals, Pass Game Production
UCLA receiver Matt Sykes talked with the media about what this year's receivers can do, his goals for the season, and what the passing game can do for the offense in 2022.
Former Gamecock WR talks culture under Shane Beamer
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks to talk about the culture that second-year Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has established.
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
There are still position battles ongoing for WVU Football
Head Coach Neal Brown details the ongoing position battles that could continue right up until the season opener (and beyond).
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists
Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
Crystal Ball pick is in for Michigan State to land a 2024 Four-Star TE
I have made a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Michigan State to eventually land a commitment for a 2024 four-star tight end.
Walk & Talk: The emergence of Jacob Parrish and other fall camp thoughts from Fitz
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its first press conference of the spring:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald serves up his thoughts following Kansas State coach Chris Klieman's final fall camp press conference during which he discussed the progress of true freshman cornerback Jacob Parrish and the promise of quarterback Adrian Martinez.
JC on OL/DL class at South Carolina
JC Shurburtt talks about the line of scrimmage classes for the Gamecocks during the 2023 cycle. It was the top priority for the program and looks like they are well on their way.
Crossover Podcast: What about that .500 prediction on Ole Miss that's been circulating around?
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss what it would take for Ole Miss to crash the College Football Playoffs and break down those 6-6 predictions lingering out there amongst the national media in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Chris Rodriguez heads six Wildcats named preseason Coaches All-SEC
Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez was voted preseason First Team All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday. Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named Second Team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named...
Coach TV: Allen discusses what went into QB decision
Tom Allen participated in a Zoom call with the media earlier today. Among the topics the IU head coach touched on were the factors the staff looked at when deciding who will be the starting quarterback, who he has seen step up at running back and wide receiver, and what his plans on are this weekend when it comes watching college football. Check out the video of Allen's Zoom call with the media courtesy of Indiana University Athletics.
POD: Examining this Bama team from outside the vacuum; Early Austin trip to-do list
With game week rapidly approaching, 247sports.com national college football writer Chris Hummer joined BOL senior analyst Travis Reier to hit on a myriad of topics. -- With the trip to Austin rapidly approaching, Chris, a local, provides quick preview to eating and drinking in the area. -- Nick Saban's new...
WATCH: Wide Receiver coach Junior Adams gives insight into fall camp takeaways
Oregon wide receiver coach Junior Adams talks with the media about his takeaways from Oregon's fall camp developments, how his position group is coming along, the impact of a few new additions to the roster, and where he sees this unit as they get closer and closer to opening up the 2022 season.
