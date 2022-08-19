American Red Cross expresses need for donors

More than half of the population in the United States is eligible to donate blood, but only about 3% of those people do. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood to help them survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illness or traumatic injuries.

Sue Thesenga, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas, said there are many myths surrounding who is and isn’t eligible to donate.

“People can start donating at 16 and can continue until they’re 90 if they’re healthy,” she said. “There are a handful of things that would disqualify people from donating, but that doesn’t apply to most people and when you go for a drive, there’s a mini health screening and it’s really easy to donate.”

The Red Cross typically sees a dip in donations throughout the summer months. With the warm weather and abundance of outdoor activities, thoughts of donations often take a back seat in people’s minds.

“We’ve seen a concerning drop this summer,” Thesenga said. “We aren’t at the point of an emergency shortage, but we are working to prevent that from happening. In recent weeks we’ve seen a decline leading to a 20% drop in blood supply which starts to raise red flags, and we need to reverse that before it becomes an emergency.”

She also said while there is a blood type that is considered a “universal donor” which allows anyone to receive the blood regardless of their own blood type, there is an importance in diversity of blood supply.

“Some blood types are more rare than others and even though we have the universal type, there is still a need for a supply of all the types,” she stressed. “Regardless of a donors type, we still need all the donations we can get.”

Thesenga said there are plenty of reasons on what inspires people to donate, and oftentimes it comes down to someone in their family developing cancer or needing a blood transfusion.

“Sometimes you don’t think about it until something happens and it gets personal,” she said. “Whether you needed blood or someone close to you – sometimes that’s the spark people need to start donating.”

Thesenga said a fun thing about donating is the American Red Cross has an app that can be downloaded on any smart phone which shows dates and times of blood drives close to you, but users can also track their donation and see first hand where their blood ends up.

“You can see what hospital the blood goes to and if it was used,” she said. “It’s fascinating to track all those donations and see if your blood ended up in Houston or stayed local.”

Several blood drives occur each month around Steele County. Those interested in donating can visit the American Red Cross website to find a blood drive near them, or download the app from the app store.