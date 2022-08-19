Read full article on original website
Karen R. Breunig
Karen R. (Bongard) Breunig, age 81, began her heavenly journey on 8/22/22, surrounded peacefully by the love of her family, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born in Sauk City on November 9, 1940, the youngest child of Frank and Rose (Endres) Bongard. She graduated from Sauk City High School in 1958. Karen was united in marriage with Leon Breunig on May 5, 1959. A loving bond that lasted for 63 incredible years.
William “Bill” Henrichs
William “Bill” Henrichs, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. A time for visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Bill was born September 15,...
Walter Lewis “Walt” “Lewie” Bird
Walter Lewis “Walt” “Lewie” Bird, age 70, of Lake Mills, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, after a battle with liver cancer, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek. He was born on Nov. 15, 1952, in Tecumseh, Mich., the son of Walter and Margaret (Dickerson) Bird.
Diane M. Kratochvil
FITCHBURG – Diane M. Kratochvil, age 56, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Jan. 26, 1966, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Kenneth Bennett and Beverly (Adams) Mosel. Diane graduated from La Follette High school in Madison....
Vicki Ann Wendt
Vicki Ann Wendt, 21, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Vicki’s life will be celebrated from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Vicki A. Wendt Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Virginia C. Seaman
Virginia Carol Seaman, age 81 of Madison, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born in Chicago on October 24, 1940, the daughter of Walter and Dorthy (Plaszek) Kuceba. Virginia was a homemaker and nursing assistant, retiring after 20 years of service and moving...
Ralph R. Reeson, Jr.
Ralph R. Reeson, Jr., age 66, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Arena, Wisconsin where he was currently residing. Ralph was born January 25, 1956, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the son of Ralph and Helen (Hach) Reeson. Ralph was a master concrete finisher for most of his adult life. He grew...
Adam Glenn Schoenbeck
Adam Schoenbeck, age 27, of Appleton, Wisconsin, formerly of the Lake Delton area, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with words of remembrance at 1:30 p.m. A procession to the Lake Delton Village Cemetery for inurnment will follow immediately.
Diane R. Burgette
Diane Burgette, 69, of Richland Center died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on September 30, 1952, to Harold and Marie (Hughes) Keller. Diane was a caregiver most of her life. She enjoyed quilting, collecting bears, chickens and apples. Diane was involved in People First of Richland Center, advocating for people with disabilities. She was very involved in 4-H and served as a fair superintendent for over 20 years.
Shirley Ruth Sundquist
After 97 years of service, faith, music and love, Shirley Ruth Sundquist (aka grandma, Aunt Shirl) passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022, joining many family and friends she has missed for many years. The heavenly reunion they are having must be amazing. Her parents were Rubert and Olive (Bruns)...
Tina M. Wright
Tina M. Wright, 53, of Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Taylor, WI completed her earthy journey. Let’s face it folks, she passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Now did she always get it right? A big, no. She started Spanish class 4 times and still can’t speak Spanish, tried playing guitar numerous times, along with drums and they both sit quietly in the basement, and sorry about the piano lessons mom and dad. Forget about spelling vacume…vaccumu and the usage of accept and except. Nevertheless, she did get it right on most important things in life. A private family service will be held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Kyle Ertmer
Kyle Ertmer, 24, died August 17th with his family by his side. Kyle’s first love was racing ATVs. His last day was spent doing what he loved. Kyle was a 2016 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, played soccer on various teams and was both a Pool Shark and high school swimmer. Beside racing, he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and spending time with his girlfriend, labrador retriever, friends and family. He was employed at Saint-Gobain in Portage Wisconsin designing automation. His position allowed him to show his true talents and skills as a professional.
John Kenneth Peterson
John K. Peterson of Lake Delton, WI area. At peace on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 77. Loving father of Tracy Peterson (Darren Wheeler) of Gunnison, Colorado and Scott Peterson of Kuna, Idaho; proud grandfather of Jack and Dylan Wheeler. Loving son of the late Hilda Peterson (Johnson) and of the late Kenneth M. Peterson. Beloved brother of the late Robert Peterson (Nancy Devoak), and the late David Peterson (Joanne), Paul Peterson and James Peterson (Barbara); He was the grateful uncle of 10 nieces and nephews, and grandson to the late Alfred and Mary Peterson of Mt. Horeb, WI and the late Carl Benjamin and Anna Johnson of Readstown, WI.
Gregory A. Cook
Gregory A. Cook, 61, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 of natural causes. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, at a later time. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Gregory A. Cook Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Brian G. Seaman
Brian Gerald Seaman, age 58 of Madison, passed away peacefully at his sister’s home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Chicago on December 1, 1963, the son of Gerald and Virginia (Kuceba) Seaman. Brian left his job of 15 years at Crystal Farms in Lake Mills,...
Kenneth C. “Ken” Brookbank
Kenneth C. “Ken” Brookbank, age 85, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on June 20, 1937, in Westmoreland, Pa., the son of William C. and Margaret (Mellors) Brookbank. In 1955, at age 18, Ken Brookbank was...
Florence Louise Deese
Florence Louise Deese, age 89 passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Oak Park Place East Madison. Florence was born May 2, 1933, to Arthur and Ruby Haase in Tomah, WI. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Tomah High School in 1951. Florence was united...
Fred G. Lins
Fred G. (Fritz) Lins, age 83 passed away on August 19, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, Wisconsin after a long and difficult battle with rheumatoid arthritis and lung problems. Fritz farmed in the Big Hollow area for many years until his retirement. He then worked at the Cenex gas station in Plain, often taking weekend shifts so others could enjoy the weekends with their families.
Robert Orville Hanson
Robert Orville Hanson, 95, of Rewey died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. Bob was born on April 5, 1927, the son of Oscar and Olga (Hagenstone) Hanson in rural Blue River. Bob served in the Army from July 19, 1945, until May 15, 1947, and from July 6,1950 until July 5, 1953. On November 27, 1954, Bob married Mary Ellen Orsburn in Boscobel, WI. Bob worked for Oscar Meyer for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, working on cars, and gardening.
