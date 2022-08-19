Tina M. Wright, 53, of Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Taylor, WI completed her earthy journey. Let’s face it folks, she passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Now did she always get it right? A big, no. She started Spanish class 4 times and still can’t speak Spanish, tried playing guitar numerous times, along with drums and they both sit quietly in the basement, and sorry about the piano lessons mom and dad. Forget about spelling vacume…vaccumu and the usage of accept and except. Nevertheless, she did get it right on most important things in life. A private family service will be held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

HAZEL GREEN, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO