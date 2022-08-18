Read full article on original website
Your guide to Festival ISU 2022
Since 1989, Festival ISU has been an established event on Illinois State University’s Quad and has since been held every fall to bring in the new school year. Prior to Festival ISU, "Quadfest" was first hosted by WZND in the fall of 1985. Like Festival ISU, "Quadfest" featured local vendors and student organizations set up booths for students to walk through while WZND played music and games with attendees.
Jelani Day's family to hold memorial Saturday after one year since his passing
Following his death in August of 2021, the family of the late Illinois State University student Jelani Day is hosting a memorial for Day at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Wednesday will mark one year since Day’s disappearance. His mother, Carmen Bolden Day,...
Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer
Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
ISU updates quarantine policies; removes isolation periods for COVID-19 exposures
Illinois State University has updated its quarantine and isolation policies following an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an email sent out to the campus community, ISU stated that individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine, but will be expected to mask for 10 days and get tested five days after the exposure.
Eastern Michigan blows by Redbirds in home opener
The Illinois State women's soccer team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Eastern Michigan in its home opener at Adelaide Street Field. Following a poor run of form against Illinois, ISU was unable to bounce back and display a strong performance. In the 11th minute, forward Allison Baker created a promising...
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
2022 Football Preview: Revamped offense a big factor
Illinois State’s football team is set to begin the regular season after its annual red-white scrimmage Saturday at Hancock Stadium. The Redbirds begin their 2022 campaign with a challenge on the road versus Wisconsin. “I don’t think we’ll play a better team. I think this is the best team...
