Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO