ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
videtteonline.com

Your guide to Festival ISU 2022

Since 1989, Festival ISU has been an established event on Illinois State University’s Quad and has since been held every fall to bring in the new school year. Prior to Festival ISU, "Quadfest" was first hosted by WZND in the fall of 1985. Like Festival ISU, "Quadfest" featured local vendors and student organizations set up booths for students to walk through while WZND played music and games with attendees.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer

Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU updates quarantine policies; removes isolation periods for COVID-19 exposures

Illinois State University has updated its quarantine and isolation policies following an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an email sent out to the campus community, ISU stated that individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine, but will be expected to mask for 10 days and get tested five days after the exposure.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Entertainment
videtteonline.com

Eastern Michigan blows by Redbirds in home opener

The Illinois State women's soccer team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Eastern Michigan in its home opener at Adelaide Street Field. Following a poor run of form against Illinois, ISU was unable to bounce back and display a strong performance. In the 11th minute, forward Allison Baker created a promising...
videtteonline.com

2022 Football Preview: Revamped offense a big factor

Illinois State’s football team is set to begin the regular season after its annual red-white scrimmage Saturday at Hancock Stadium. The Redbirds begin their 2022 campaign with a challenge on the road versus Wisconsin. “I don’t think we’ll play a better team. I think this is the best team...
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy