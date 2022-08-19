ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health tech startup partners on hospital-at-home care

Following a number of main healthcare organizations increasing into superior home-based care, Philadelphia-based Sena Health will assist ship the Salem Acute Care at Home for sufferers of Salem, New Jersey-based Salem Medical Center. The hospital-at-home startup has the capability to supply as much as 23 hospital-level providers at house for...
