Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
Flying Squirrel prepares Salmon Tataki
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh Robinson from The Daily Refresh is with Chef Sanders Parker of the Flying Squirrel. Watch as Sanders show us how the Flying Squirrel prepares their Salmon Tataki. Stay connected with Flying Squirrel. (423) 602-5980. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Friday Night Rivals! Heritage High School vs East Hamilton High School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week two of Friday Night Rivals takes us to East Hamilton High School. The Hurricanes opened their season with a dominating win over Ooltewah. And the Generals also won their first game over their rival Ringgold. This week the Generals march over the Georgia state line...
WTVC
Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle
SIGNAL Mountain, Tenn. — Ralph Mann and Kitty Castellanet talks about how the Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle event on Labor Day, September 5th. Lions will be serving BBQ for in person sit down meals and drive-thru bulk sales on Labor Day, Sept 5th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Raffle Drawing will begin at 1:00 PM.
WTVC
First-ever screening of Jaws at Tennessee Aquarium's six-story IMAX screen this Labor Day
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Lovers of the movie Jaws will have a unique opportunity to view the film at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater this Labor Day. 47 years since the film, the Steven Spielberg classic about the Great White Shark will be shown at the aquarium's IMAX Theater which boasts a six-story screen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
WTVC
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
WTVC
False report prompts heavy police response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone falsely reported to police a shooting that happened at the home of 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning. Rep. Greene shared the news on her Twitter page Wednesday morning, saying "Last night, I was swatted just after...
WTVC
Fire damages home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Fire heavily damaged the top story of a home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Crooked Cove Way. (Note: the embed below does not show the exact address):
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Man leaving work near Northgate Mall robbed, kidnapped, say Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Chattanooga is recovering after police say he was robbed, kidnapped, and had his vehicle stolen early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers were called a little after 4 a.m. to 200 Northgate Mall Drive. A release says the man told officers...
WTVC
Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Several communities and law enforcement agencies are mourning the deaths of two men who dedicated their lives to serving the public. Sergeant Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett were both killed when the helicopter they were in during an aerial mission clipped a power line in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
WTVC
Man shot in drive-by shooting on Wilcox Blvd. Sunday night; Chattanooga Police investigate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday night on Wilcox Boulevard. CPD responded around t 9:12 pm, to 3800 Wilcox Blvd. on a call of a person shot. CPD says they located the 39-year-old victim in his vehicle suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
WTVC
EPB launches 25-gig internet community-wide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — EPB says it is launching the fastest residential internet service available anywhere in the country. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says with this new internet speed Chattanooga has the potential to unlock cutting edge technical innovation. With this internet speed students, businesses, and workers will have the fastest internet we have ever seen says Mayor Kelly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX. Shayla Willis introduces us to HOTWORX. HOTWORX offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts. Members achieve their fitness goals with 3D training- a powerful combination of heat, infrared energy, and exercise. Stay connected with HOTWORX. (423)...
WTVC
"I don't feel represented:" Chattanooga groups react to Tennessee's abortion trigger law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly half a century, pro-life Tennesseans had a major win. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, several states had “trigger laws” set to go into effect at some point after the supreme court ruling. Tennessee's Human Life Protection Act...
WTVC
Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
WTVC
Hamilton County footing the bill for school lunches as inflation raises prices
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inflation: It’s brought up our gas prices and made finding an affordable apartment difficult. Now, it’s increasing school lunch prices and Hamilton County is footing the bill. Hamilton County Schools have seen a substantial growth in school meal costs this year. “We're paying...
WTVC
Chattanooga McDonald's employee assaulted, woman faces several charges, 4 others sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces 8 charges after police say she assaulted an employee of the McDonald's on Gunbarrel Road last month. Police arrested 20-year-old India Clark after a traffic accident on Sunday, and after officers learned Clark had several warrants for her arrest. Those warrants stem...
WTVC
Community supports family of Marion Co Deputy-Commissioner who died in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A community gathered to show their support for the family of Marion County Deputy and Commissioner Matt Blansett, who died in a helicopter crash over Aetna Mountain Tuesday. A funeral procession from Nashville to Japer was held in his honor Wednesday. WATCH:. People in the...
WTVC
Update: Deputy-commissioner, THP trooper killed in helicopter crash identified
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Wednesday, noon):. We have new images from our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera that shows where the command post near the crash site is, by some railroad tracks:. Our SkyView camera also captured a broken power line that apparently contributed to the crash:. We're told...
Comments / 0