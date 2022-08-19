ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Flying Squirrel prepares Salmon Tataki

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh Robinson from The Daily Refresh is with Chef Sanders Parker of the Flying Squirrel. Watch as Sanders show us how the Flying Squirrel prepares their Salmon Tataki. Stay connected with Flying Squirrel. (423) 602-5980. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC

Friday Night Rivals! Heritage High School vs East Hamilton High School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week two of Friday Night Rivals takes us to East Hamilton High School. The Hurricanes opened their season with a dominating win over Ooltewah. And the Generals also won their first game over their rival Ringgold. This week the Generals march over the Georgia state line...
WTVC

Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle

SIGNAL Mountain, Tenn. — Ralph Mann and Kitty Castellanet talks about how the Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle event on Labor Day, September 5th. Lions will be serving BBQ for in person sit down meals and drive-thru bulk sales on Labor Day, Sept 5th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Raffle Drawing will begin at 1:00 PM.
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
WTVC

Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
WTVC

Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Fire damages home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Fire heavily damaged the top story of a home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Crooked Cove Way. (Note: the embed below does not show the exact address):
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Several communities and law enforcement agencies are mourning the deaths of two men who dedicated their lives to serving the public. Sergeant Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett were both killed when the helicopter they were in during an aerial mission clipped a power line in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVC

EPB launches 25-gig internet community-wide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — EPB says it is launching the fastest residential internet service available anywhere in the country. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says with this new internet speed Chattanooga has the potential to unlock cutting edge technical innovation. With this internet speed students, businesses, and workers will have the fastest internet we have ever seen says Mayor Kelly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is HOTWORX. Shayla Willis introduces us to HOTWORX. HOTWORX offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts. Members achieve their fitness goals with 3D training- a powerful combination of heat, infrared energy, and exercise. Stay connected with HOTWORX. (423)...
WTVC

Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

