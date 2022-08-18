ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
psychologytoday.com

Are You in a Good Marriage or an Invisible Divorce?

We all know those couples. We admire and envy their beautiful pictures on social media. They always seem so happy and their vacations look even more spectacular. We compare our relationships to theirs and wonder why they are always so happy. And, then a few years later, we learn that these seemingly perfect marriages are ending. Thinking back, it does occur to you that these couples started taking separate vacations, or that their kids started to have some issues.
brides.com

A Guide to Talking to Families About Wedding Budgets

With all the excitement around a wedding, it can be difficult to discuss the less glamorous aspects, like finances. (Who wants to talk about money when there are dresses to try on, flowers to pick out, and venues to explore?) But the reality is that weddings—and the events surrounding them like rehearsal dinners and brunches—cost money, and every couple has to decide on and stick to a budget. While some couples pay for everything themselves and only have to discuss the topic internally, others get financial help from one or both sets of parents.
Mary Holman

Don't Rush Into Marriage

Marriage is not a walk in the park. Don't be fooled by beautiful gowns that come in different shapes and designs. Take your time and remember that delayed does not mean denied.

