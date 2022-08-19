Treasure Valley approaching record-breaking triple-digit heat. But wildfire smoke may keep us cool

BOISE — The Treasure Valley could very well break the annual record for triple-digit heat on Sunday with 21 days of 100-plus-degree temperatures this summer. The previous record was established in 2003 with 20 days of triple-digit weather, and the valley is currently tied with that record. The good news is, according to meteorologist Korri Anderson, the area has only hit 100 degrees in September twice, meaning the summer heat could begin to subside in the immediate future.

Anderson said on Thursday that temperatures in the Treasure Valley were expected to hit 100 degrees on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service forecasted Sunday as a 98-degree day in Boise.

Still, Anderson said those high temperature marks could fade in the coming weeks.

“Eventually, the sun’s angle won’t get us as warm, so this won’t last forever,” Anderson said. “It really starts to fall off in September. But, it looks like we’re gonna still be pretty hot for the next few weeks.”

According to Michael Toole, regional airshed coordinator at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the wildfire smoke in the air could keep things cooler.

“A couple of days ago, we had a shift in the weather,” Toole said Thursday. “What happened is we have wildfires burning in the central Idaho area and for the most part that smoke’s been transported or ventilated away from the Treasure Valley.”

The increase in wildfire smoke from central Idaho fires has acted like a cloud, blocking some of the sun’s heat.

“It actually works to cool us during the day. It kind of filters the sun,” Anderson said. “If we get thick smoke, then we will be less likely to hit the record.”

As of Thursday, Treasure Valley has been experiencing yellow air quality. The colors used to communicate air quality are green, yellow, orange, red and purple. Yellow signifies the air quality is moderate.

According to Ann Weiss, a physician and clinical supervisor at Primary Health, wildfire smoke causes irritation to eyes, nose, throat and lungs. Some people have been experiencing allergy-like symptoms from the smoke, in addition to heat rash or cramps from the hot weather.

Sensitive populations, including children, the elderly and anyone with a preexisting respiratory or cardiac condition should pay particularly close attention to the smoke in the air, Toole said.

“If you have sensitivities, really the best thing to do is just limit your exposure to the outside, both duration and time of day,” Toole said. “If you have asthma that can be triggered by allergens or wildfire smoke, maybe don’t go on a strenuous jog, maybe just take a shorter walk, or something of that nature. Everybody’s gonna be different.”

The smoke smoky skies are not permanent. Toole said there are enough wildfires in the region that it all depends on where the smoke goes. People should expect smoke coming in and out of the Treasure Valley, depending on wind flow.

Weiss encouraged residents in the valley to be careful in the hot and smoky weather. Every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 660 people die from heatstroke — a preventable disease.

“A lot of people don’t understand what heatstroke really is. It’s a life-threatening disorder,” Weiss said. “It can lead to your organs shutting down.”

According to Weiss, heart racing, nausea, dizziness and light-headedness are warning signs for heatstroke. Treatment is taking in a lot of water, sports drinks or snacks to replace the water and salt that is lost in sweat.

“Don’t exercise when it’s between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Don’t go running. Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. And don’t leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles,” Anderson said.