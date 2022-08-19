ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Treasure Valley approaching record-breaking triple-digit heat. But wildfire smoke may keep us cool

By By EMILY WHITE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q50A9_0hNsuxbK00

BOISE — The Treasure Valley could very well break the annual record for triple-digit heat on Sunday with 21 days of 100-plus-degree temperatures this summer. The previous record was established in 2003 with 20 days of triple-digit weather, and the valley is currently tied with that record. The good news is, according to meteorologist Korri Anderson, the area has only hit 100 degrees in September twice, meaning the summer heat could begin to subside in the immediate future.

Anderson said on Thursday that temperatures in the Treasure Valley were expected to hit 100 degrees on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service forecasted Sunday as a 98-degree day in Boise.

Still, Anderson said those high temperature marks could fade in the coming weeks.

“Eventually, the sun’s angle won’t get us as warm, so this won’t last forever,” Anderson said. “It really starts to fall off in September. But, it looks like we’re gonna still be pretty hot for the next few weeks.”

According to Michael Toole, regional airshed coordinator at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the wildfire smoke in the air could keep things cooler.

“A couple of days ago, we had a shift in the weather,” Toole said Thursday. “What happened is we have wildfires burning in the central Idaho area and for the most part that smoke’s been transported or ventilated away from the Treasure Valley.”

The increase in wildfire smoke from central Idaho fires has acted like a cloud, blocking some of the sun’s heat.

“It actually works to cool us during the day. It kind of filters the sun,” Anderson said. “If we get thick smoke, then we will be less likely to hit the record.”

As of Thursday, Treasure Valley has been experiencing yellow air quality. The colors used to communicate air quality are green, yellow, orange, red and purple. Yellow signifies the air quality is moderate.

According to Ann Weiss, a physician and clinical supervisor at Primary Health, wildfire smoke causes irritation to eyes, nose, throat and lungs. Some people have been experiencing allergy-like symptoms from the smoke, in addition to heat rash or cramps from the hot weather.

Sensitive populations, including children, the elderly and anyone with a preexisting respiratory or cardiac condition should pay particularly close attention to the smoke in the air, Toole said.

“If you have sensitivities, really the best thing to do is just limit your exposure to the outside, both duration and time of day,” Toole said. “If you have asthma that can be triggered by allergens or wildfire smoke, maybe don’t go on a strenuous jog, maybe just take a shorter walk, or something of that nature. Everybody’s gonna be different.”

The smoke smoky skies are not permanent. Toole said there are enough wildfires in the region that it all depends on where the smoke goes. People should expect smoke coming in and out of the Treasure Valley, depending on wind flow.

Weiss encouraged residents in the valley to be careful in the hot and smoky weather. Every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 660 people die from heatstroke — a preventable disease.

“A lot of people don’t understand what heatstroke really is. It’s a life-threatening disorder,” Weiss said. “It can lead to your organs shutting down.”

According to Weiss, heart racing, nausea, dizziness and light-headedness are warning signs for heatstroke. Treatment is taking in a lot of water, sports drinks or snacks to replace the water and salt that is lost in sweat.

“Don’t exercise when it’s between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Don’t go running. Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. And don’t leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles,” Anderson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Stunning Images Capture Idaho Fires [Photos]

Once again, our great state is under siege from several large fires burning up farmland, homes, and anything else in its path. If you've recently traveled to the McCall/Donnelly area, you've seen the smoke and ash from the Four Corners Fire. Check Out These Firefighting Photos. Idaho Fighters Battle The...
IDAHO STATE
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat

The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Looks Like Something That Happens to Idaho’s Women Drivers

You would expect this to be something an inattentive driver would do. Like a woman! For all the miserable old crones who deny talking on their telephones as they drive, this story should fill you with schadenfreude. I was out for a drive and sightseeing in northern Utah. The sky was partly cloudy and the rays of the sun were breaking through over a mountain in the distance. I wanted a picture. I was on a rural road and there wasn’t much traffic. Still, I decided to pull off into some gravel, stop and then get out and take the shot. There was a Y as the road split in two. The gravel in the middle was creased with tire tracks.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
Post Register

Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country

According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?

Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Valley#Wildfire#Water And Salt#Heat Cramps#Hot Weather
PLANetizen

Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says

“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week

Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kmvt

Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday, following weeks in the reservoir. The Ada County marine patrol deputies recovered the body of a 46-year-old man who was last seen swimming on July 31. Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides sonar services, spotted...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Your Guide to the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho

Alright, so I'm going to right out and say it - I love food. Just yesterday, I shared the best places to get the best places to find loaded fries with you and all that did was leave me hungry for more. With football season upon us, I couldn't think of a better gameday meal other than finger steaks.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased

With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices continue to fall

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy