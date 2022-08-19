ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
Augusta Free Press

Louisiana Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in LA

Just because online Louisiana poker isn’t legal just yet doesn’t mean that poker fans in this state can’t enjoy exciting online tournaments, bonuses and the best poker apps and sites. However, in order to experience the most rewarding promotions and online events, you need to know which...
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana unemployment rate continues record breaking downward trend

BATON ROUGE – For the second month in a row, Louisiana set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals is 2,027,635, the 2nd largest figure in series history.
Jake Wells

Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
bizmagsb.com

Watch a recap of PAR’s Webinar on Louisiana’s coast

You can watch PAR’s latest webinar focused on the state’s coast. PAR’s monthly webinar series, The PAR Perspective, focuses on trending topics in Louisiana. Safeguarding Louisiana’s Coast featured Bren Haase, Executive Director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority; Simone Maloz, Campaign Director of Restore the Mississippi River Delta; and Tim Matte, Executive Director of the St. Mary Levee District.
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
theneworleanstribune.com

Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
bizneworleans.com

Leaders Celebrate Deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana elected officials, federal partners and maritime stakeholders joined the Big River Coalition on Aug. 16 to celebrate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ completion of the first two phases of the deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel, which now provides a maximum draft for vessels to the Port of New Orleans at 50 feet. The ship channel has been mechanically deepened for approximately 200 miles but additional efforts are required to open the deeper draft north of the Huey P. Long Bridge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

