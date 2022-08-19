Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
Augusta Free Press
Louisiana Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in LA
Just because online Louisiana poker isn’t legal just yet doesn’t mean that poker fans in this state can’t enjoy exciting online tournaments, bonuses and the best poker apps and sites. However, in order to experience the most rewarding promotions and online events, you need to know which...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana unemployment rate continues record breaking downward trend
BATON ROUGE – For the second month in a row, Louisiana set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals is 2,027,635, the 2nd largest figure in series history.
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area. Sulphur, Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, LADOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., and other state and local officials celebrated the completion of the I-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish on August 19, 2022.
bizmagsb.com
Watch a recap of PAR’s Webinar on Louisiana’s coast
You can watch PAR’s latest webinar focused on the state’s coast. PAR’s monthly webinar series, The PAR Perspective, focuses on trending topics in Louisiana. Safeguarding Louisiana’s Coast featured Bren Haase, Executive Director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority; Simone Maloz, Campaign Director of Restore the Mississippi River Delta; and Tim Matte, Executive Director of the St. Mary Levee District.
NOLA.com
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
It wasn’t on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi’s oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
LSU Reveille
Report: Louisiana state rep. cited for DWI, doing burnouts near LSU campus
Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested and held at the LSU Police Department early Sunday, cited for driving near LSU's campus while impaired, according to The Advocate. Selders, who represents parts of downtown Baton Rouge and LSU's campus, was speeding and performing burnouts in a 2018 Dodge Challenger around...
Governor Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana setting another record low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, for the second month in a row, the state set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana children in the midst of a mental health crisis, accentuated by pandemic: report
Children in Louisiana are in the midst of a mental health crisis, struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels, according to a recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book ranks Louisiana 49 out of 50 in child well-being based on economic well-being,...
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
bizneworleans.com
Leaders Celebrate Deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana elected officials, federal partners and maritime stakeholders joined the Big River Coalition on Aug. 16 to celebrate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ completion of the first two phases of the deepening of the Mississippi River Ship Channel, which now provides a maximum draft for vessels to the Port of New Orleans at 50 feet. The ship channel has been mechanically deepened for approximately 200 miles but additional efforts are required to open the deeper draft north of the Huey P. Long Bridge.
