ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pump.org

Redistricting

PUMP supports equitable legislative and congressional districts that fairly represent all voting populations. Since 2017, we have been working to end gerrymandering and promote transparent, citizen-driven redistricting policies in Pennsylvania. Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, states, municipalities, and other jurisdictions must redraw district lines to reflect demographic and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy