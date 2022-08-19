ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Carrie Furnaces Tour (Wed., 8/24/22)

Archaeologists are excited to find well-preserved ruins of former times. Pittsburgh has such a treasure in plain view. The Carrie Furnaces site—twin blast furnaces towering above the Monongahela River, with auxiliary structures close by—is rare on a global scale, and astounding to visit. Not many old industrial facilities stay intact when they close. These immense furnaces, which boiled iron ore down to molten iron for U.S. Steel’s Homestead Works for nearly a century, were judged too much trouble to demolish after shutting in 1978. And the sheer size of all that is left testifies to the brute-force nature of Pittsburgh’s historic industry. Just random details, such as massive heat pipes held together by bolts as big as human heads, can trigger awestruck imaginings of what it was like to build the furnaces—and to work there. The Carrie Furnaces site is open for public tours May through October under management of the Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area. Advance reservations are required, so make them at the web link above. Carrie Furnace Boulevard, Rankin. (M.V.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers

Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

New policy in effect for North Allegheny School District buildings

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Monday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for students in the North Allegheny School District. Starting Monday, a "closed campus" policy goes into effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The district says the goal is to make sure there is a high level of safety and security during school hours.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain

A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
TARENTUM, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls

'Sending the best-suited responder to 9-1-1 calls will result in better outcomes and better care for all of our residents and ensures that behavioral health supports are provided to those in need,' Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. The post Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh business bankruptcies plunge in Q2

PITTSBURGH — Halfway through 2022, the year is on track to set a new low for commercial bankruptcy filings in western Pennsylvania, bypassing the 2021 record of 169. By the end of June, 68 western Pennsylvania businesses took the step, compared with 100 a year ago or 96 during the first half of 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County

Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits

Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'

Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA

