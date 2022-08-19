ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail of the week: Lost & Found’s strawberry bonbon – recipe

 3 days ago
Photograph: Rob Lawson/The Guardian. Drink styling: Sebastian Davis.

This is a firm favourite of our bartenders and guests. Licor 43 is a very sweet, vanilla-y Spanish liqueur with a hint of citrus, and it works beautifully here with sweet strawberry and a sharp, lemon twist, and perfect for sipping in the late-summer sunshine.

Strawberry bonbon

Serves 1

30ml vodka – we use Stolichnaya

30ml strawberry puree – Funkin is our favourite

15ml Licor 43 (or vanilla syrup, which has a similar flavour profile, though that would, of course, reduce the drink’s overall alcohol content)

15ml strawberry syrup

– we use Monin

8ml fresh lemon juice

50ml soda water

, to top

2 strawberry bonbons, to garnish (optional)

Fill a stemless wine glass or tumbler with ice, to chill it nicely. Put the vodka, strawberry puree, Licor 43, strawberry syrup and lemon juice in a shaker filled with ice, then shake hard for about 20 seconds, to ensure everything’s well mixed. Strain into the ice-filled glass, top with soda, garnish with the bonbons and enjoy.

