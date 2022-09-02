ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

6 Surprisingly Cheap Places To Own Beachfront Property in California

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

When you think California and beach towns, you probably don't assume they'll be cheap places to live. And for the most part, you're right. California real estate has been on a steady upward climb ever since the economy recovered from the 2008-2009 housing bubble crash that has shown little signs of stopping.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Read: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

However, if you're not attached to which California beach town you call home, you've got a few surprising options that can be considered affordable, by California standards. Here are six of the "cheapest" beachfront property spots in California .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDccs_0hNsXz2l00

Oceanside

Beachfront property under a million dollars in California is considered affordable these days. For people who appreciate the warmer temperatures and sunnier beaches of Southern California, the town of Oceanside is a winner, according to The Budget Travel Buff.

Just thirty minutes away from San Diego, and with a median home price of$848,620, according to Zillow, lovers of places like Malibu and San Diego can get many of the same benefits and amenities for a lower price, with access to a big city.

Save More: Back-to-School Tips To Help You Cut Costs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393G9a_0hNsXz2l00

Seaside

For lovers of the beautiful ocean community Monterey, with its world famous aquarium and incredible food and restaurants, there's the neighboring town of Seaside. Seaside offers all the same benefits less than five miles away, without the higher prices of the in-demand location.

Seaside's median home value is $798,493, according to Zillow, still less than the state average for such a popular part of the world. For comparison, the median home price in Monterey is $1,217,425.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ocu3o_0hNsXz2l00

Grover Beach

You've probably heard of well-visited Pismo Beach (Bugs Bunny used to famously find himself missing it in the old "Looney Toons" cartoons), a popular tourist attraction in California's Central Coast. Prices in Pismo are exorbitant, but just between the town of Pismo Beach and Oceano you'll find Grover Beach, a relatively small community that has a wonderful mix of ocean, hiking, and coastal city life, and is a destination for the migrating monarch butterflies every year.

The median home price in Grover Beach, is $747,350, according to Zillow. Compare that to the median price in Pismo Beach of $1,266,043, and you'll see what a steal it is. It even has a lower crime rate than neighboring cities, according to The Budget Travel Buff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSBEJ_0hNsXz2l00

Arcata

Also in Northern California, you'll find the coastal town of Arcata, home to Humboldt State University. Arcata bridges the fun nightlife and bustling amenities of a college town with the amenities and businesses of a bigger city, according to California.com. Not only do you have ocean access, but rivers and redwoods -- an outdoor lovers' paradise.

In Arcata, the median home price is just $523,615, according to Zillow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyMXf_0hNsXz2l00

Eureka

Along Northern California's coast, you'll find Eureka, a town that has the best of both the coast and the world-famous redwoods. This lovely place has a mix of small-town charm, with old Victorian homes and a quaint downtown, along with a bustling city center. It's a quieter life with plenty of ocean activities and beaches to frequent.

The median home price here is $460,902, according to Zillow. According to Budget Travel Buff, other amenities, from healthcare to entertainment, are much more affordable compared to other beach towns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CD2kY_0hNsXz2l00

Crescent City

This lovely beach town in California is at the northernmost tip of the state, very close to Oregon, so you'd have a long stretch of coastline to explore. According to California.com, this city was once all but destroyed by a Tsunami in 1964, but rebuilt to be a thriving town with a number of small, quaint coves and beaches great for building driftwood forts and hunting for agates.

Here, the median home price is just $349,425, according to Zillow, [ x ]which is less than half as much as the median home price for the state of California, which was $863,390 in June, according to PR Newswire .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Surprisingly Cheap Places To Own Beachfront Property in California

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
City
Pismo Beach, CA
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Oceano, CA
City
Arcata, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
City
Eureka, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour

HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Rotating Power Outages in California

California's power grid operator issued energy emergency alerts this week in an effort to prevent power outages as a statewide late-summer heat wave intensifies. An Emergency Energy Alert 1 was issued Monday afternoon -- that's a step beyond one of the more common power outage prevention steps, a voluntary statewide Flex Alert. An Emergency Alert 2 was issued Monday evening.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Housing Prices#Ne Bruce S Beach#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Beaches#Etiquette#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Budget Travel Buff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Bakersfield Channel

California experiences longest heat wave of the year

(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)

An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
190K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy