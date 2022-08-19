Read full article on original website
Tech Times
Best Joint Supplement 2022
Are you tired of joint stiffness and pain? Are your swollen knees or elbows keeping you from the life you want to live? Are you longing to be active again? Or maybe you're an athlete who's suffering from injuries, struggling to keep up your performance, or wanting to protect against joint damage.
Medical News Today
What can cause a bump on the back of the head?
A bump on the back of the head has many possible causes, including injuries, cysts, fatty growths, inflamed hair follicles, and bone spurs. Bumps on this part of the body can be hard or soft, and they can vary in size. Injuries are a common cause of bumps and lumps...
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Medical News Today
What is watermelon stomach?
Gastric antral vascular ectasia (GAVE), or watermelon stomach, is a rare condition that causes the stomach lining to bleed. The hallmark of the condition is red stripes on the stomach lining, which give the appearance of a watermelon. Although some people will experience no symptoms, others will feel tired and...
Doctors Say This Cooking Mistake Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease And Making Weight Loss So Much Harder
This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 9, 2022. Cooking meals at home is a great way to save money in general, and this also can help you lose weight. Regarding meal proportions, you’re able to set goals and fo...
Medical News Today
What to know about thyroid medication for weight loss
Hypothyroidism refers to an underactive thyroid, which can cause weight gain. Taking medication for this condition may help a person lose excess weight. Treating an underactive thyroid may cause a person to lose some weight, but thyroid medication is not a weight loss drug. People who do not have an underactive thyroid should not take thyroid medications in an attempt to lose weight.
FitnessVolt.com
How to Get Wider Biceps – Best Exercises and Workout
There isn’t a bodybuilder alive who doesn’t want bigger, more muscular arms. And while there are two significant muscles that contribute to arm size, it’s the biceps that tend to get most of the attention. Ironically, the triceps are the larger of the two main arm muscles,...
How to ease the symptoms of sciatica
Fitness expert Dana Santas focuses on helping those who are suffering from sciatica in Part III of a four-part series on how to recover from and prevent low back pain.
Is Spinach Good For Diabetes?
Spinach is a dark leafy green vegetable with a beneficial nutritional profile. It can even be a superfood for people with diabetes. Here's what to know.
Medical News Today
Paxlovid mouth: What is it and how to get rid of it
In December 2021 and January 2022, the United States, United Kingdom, and European Medicines Agency approved the use of Paxlovid for treating certain people with COVID-19. Some COVID-19 patients have reported experiencing a side effect causing them to have a very bad taste in their mouth while taking the medication.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
healthcanal.com
I Ate In a Calorie Deficit & Still Not Losing Weight? 7 Reasons Why 2022
Does this sound familiar? You are exercising and eating fewer calories than you are burning, but you still aren’t losing weight? Nothing can be more aggravating than when you do everything correctly, but the pounds are not coming off. So if you’re asking yourself, “why am I not losing weight in a calorie deficit?” you are certainly not alone.
Medical News Today
Exercise for muscle strength: How often, not how much you do it may be key
A new study finds that exercising briefly five days a week may be superior to an extended exercise session once a week. The study’s participants who did just six arm-resistance exercises five days a week improved muscle strength and muscle thickness. The study involved maximum-strength exercises, but researchers are...
tctmd.com
Antibiotics Before Invasive Dental Work Helpful in High-Risk Patients
Prophylactic antibiotics, when given to high-risk patients before they have invasive dental procedures, are linked to a lower likelihood of infective endocarditis (IE) in the month thereafter, according to an observational study that looked at nearly 4,800 IE cases. For decades, antibiotic therapy was used to address the potential for...
Medical News Today
How to make a memory book for a person with dementia
A memory book is a collection of photos and mementos that can help people with dementia relive and recall memories. It can facilitate connection with loved ones and allow them to make sense of daily life. Dementia is a broad term that describes a group of neurological conditions that lead...
studyfinds.org
How to build bigger biceps: A little exercise each day improves muscles more than one big weekly workout
JOONDALUP, Australia — Could the answer to getting builder muscles be quantity over quality? A new study finds just a little bit of exercise each day is better for the body than one intense workout session. Researchers from Australia and Japan have found that just doing a handful of...
