Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
Education Deparment Announces Grant to Fund Teacher Preparation at HBCUs & Minority Colleges
The Department of Education (DoE) has announced an $8 million grant toward the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers For Excellence to fund teacher preparation at HBCUs and other minority institutions of higher education. According to the DoE, HBCUs, Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) have a disproportionate...
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Hires Michele Ghee as President of Multicultural Advertising
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Michele Ghee to the position of president of Multicultural Advertising. In this newly-created role, Ghee will help AMG’s senior advertising and marketing executives to strategically work with brands for significant partnerships with the AMGportfolio, including theGrio digital, broadcast, and television network platforms, as well as the HBCU GO streaming app and the global HBCU GO sports network.
