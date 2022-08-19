Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Michele Ghee to the position of president of Multicultural Advertising. In this newly-created role, Ghee will help AMG’s senior advertising and marketing executives to strategically work with brands for significant partnerships with the AMGportfolio, including theGrio digital, broadcast, and television network platforms, as well as the HBCU GO streaming app and the global HBCU GO sports network.

