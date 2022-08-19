Madison Elementary School is gearing up for another year of educational excitement, and a group of fresh faces is eagerly waiting to play their part. Berin Johns will be joining the staff as a 4th-grade teacher. She is originally from Atlanta, Ga., but has familial ties to the Madison area. She previously taught 4th grade at McCook Central in Salem, and she said she is “incredibly excited” to be finally teaching in the community she lives in, as well as where her son is enrolled in preschool.

MADISON, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO