Moynihan Food Hall // Pastrami Queen NEWS
Moynihan Food Hall, New York’s newest foodie destination inside of the iconic train hall, is fast becoming home to some of the most-loved NYC culinary brands. Pastrami Queen, the New York City staple since 1956, announced this week that they will open at the gorgeous Moynihan space this fall. The classic kosher delicatessen joins the locally sourced classics including Jacob’s Pickles, E.A.K. Ramen, Burger Joint, and Alidoro.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
12tomatoes.com
TikToker Shows Off $2,595 NYC Apartment And It’s Making People Claustrophobic
This New York City apartment is currently for rent and the world of TikTok is losing its minds over it. This studio apartment, which costs $2,595 per month, does not appear to be livable. We cannot fathom how anyone could live here but what do we know? Maybe this is...
15 Best French Restaurants In NYC That Will Transport You To Paris
Everyone loves treating themselves to a fancy meal once in a while! A warm atmosphere, the clink of wine glasses, and the soft laughter of friends sharing is something special that never gets old. For a particularly memorable meal, French cuisine is a sophisticated choice sure to impress colleagues, excite friends, and interest even the most stoic of dates. If you’re looking for a slice of Paris, look no further. We gathered up our favorite French restaurants in NYC that will give you an authentic European experience. Doubling as a wine bar, our first pick serves some of the most affordable yet delectable French cuisines. Amelie is open and welcoming to all parties, catering to all palates with prices that keep the experience not just affordable, but enticing. You can enjoy a brunch with friends by pairing salads and sandwiches with specialty cocktails, or indulge in a “prix fixe” dinner for you and at least five others. Plus, with euro-chic design, sensual lighting, and some of the best music you’ll find in the city, Amelie is the type of fine establishment you’ll be content settling into for a few hours. Where: West Village – 22 W 8th St
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City
The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
boweryboogie.com
Neighbors Turn Out Against ‘Sohogozo,’ the Forlini’s Replacement on Baxter Street
With old-school red sauce joint, Forlini’s, gone nearly six months, the proposed nightclub taking its place is already ruffling local feathers. According to liquor license application materials on file at Community Board 3, the incoming restaurant at 91-93 Baxter Street will be helmed by two DJs – Alex Watanabe and Marcelo Baez. Both are affiliated with “Sohogozo,” a Latin music party hosted at the SoHo Mexican restaurant Papatzul. (The concept itself is going under the LLC of Sohogozo.)
Golf Digest
What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer
Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
PLANetizen
‘Instagrammed to Death’ or a Return to Pre-Pandemic Normal?
The the far western stretch of Washington Street in Dumbo, along the Brooklyn waterfront, where the arch of the Manhattan Bridge frames the Empire State Building in the distance. | BravoKiloVideo / Shutterstock. Instagram has been making appearances in the Planetizen news feed since 2013, when an article originally published...
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York
Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in New York City
New York City the “The City that Never Sleeps” is a city that needs no introduction, of course. The Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Museum of Natural History, the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Empire State Building and broadway are all staples of a NYC visit. If you are looking for something differnt then the regular tourist stops New York has that too! Check out these 5 unique NYC experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission from our partners - thank you!
evgrieve.com
Wegmans is hiring on Astor Place
A good sign for people who CAN'T WAIT for the Wegmans to open on Astor Place... and also a good sign for someone looking for a job... For starters, the jobs listing states the store is opening next summer... and for now, they are only hiring for full-time positions. Details...
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City
New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
