Kirby set a new MLB record Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, opening his start by throwing 24 consecutive strikes. According to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer (via STATS), Joe Musgrove was the previous record holder, compiling 21 straight strikes for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018. Ervin Santana, then with the Atlanta Braves, had tossed 20 straight in 2014.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO