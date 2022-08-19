Celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day At A Free Event By The Navy Pier This Saturday

Navy Pier is hosting a gathering from 5 to 9 PM in partnership with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) tomorrow, Aug. 20th. The event is intended to celebrate Ukraine’s re-proclamation of independence after the fall of the Soviet Union. Held Aon Grand Ballroom, the free event honors the unity, bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people. With support from the Consulate General of Ukraine, there will also be an opportunity to donate to humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

The program includes performances by community singers, dance groups, and a local choir alongside a visual performance by Ukrainian women. The performance includes women dressed in white with tape over their mouths to symbolize silence on a social media that blocks information regarding atrocities.

Attendees can also expect an exhilarating performance from Lynne Jordan and Shivers, artists who have played at Maidan Square, located at the center of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Another performance includes a finale show by rock-folk band Efira, along with a show-stopping firework display to close out the event.

Address: 600 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, 60611