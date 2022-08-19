The stock market rally that started in mid-June started to reverse by mid-August. Monday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% by market close. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the volatility is not yet over, and in fact, stocks will likely see new lows. “This is a fear...

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO