Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
