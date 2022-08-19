Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Vandals Target Historic Building With Spray Paint In Guthrie
Vandals targeted a historic building in Guthrie. Graffiti was found on the outside of the State Capital Publishing Museum Sunday morning. This is the fourth time this has happened in the last six months. As volunteers try to raise money to restore the museum, this was the last thing they needed.
Why Is This Classic Plymouth Duster Hung Like This?
Cars as art, or is it cars are art? Whatever it is, check out this crazy art installation. The post Why Is This Classic Plymouth Duster Hung Like This? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bob Moore Blood Drive car giveaway winner chosen
Five donors chosen from hundreds last week were picked as finalists for a chance to win a new Kia Rio from Bob Moore Kia.
OKC VeloCity
Operators approved for two MAPS 4 projects
City officials approved operator agreements for two of the projects included in MAPS 4 during a recent Oklahoma City Council meeting. Oklahoma County Diversion Hub Inc. was selected as the MAPS 4 Diversion Hub operating partner. Metro Technology Centers and adjoined organizations were selected as the operating partner for the Henrietta B. Foster Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hefner Parkway closer to being zoned as “scenic corridor”
The Oklahoma City Council is closer to turning Hefner Parkway into a scenic corridor. Once the rezoning of that stretch of parkway, from Northwest Expressway to Memorial, becomes the designated corridor billboards will not be permitted along the side of the road to obstruct the area’s beautiful views.
Pickup line around Oklahoma City elementary school causing concern
School safety is always top-of-mind for parents, and some, are now expressing concern about an after-school pick-up line at an Oklahoma City school.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Back-to-School social media posts a privacy concern? Oklahoma parents discuss
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As back-to-school pictures make a comeback around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, one security company called Lookout is asking folks to watch how much information you share online. Fox 25 spoke with some parents at Scissortail Park, who have the same mindset. They made sure...
Oklahomans help woman fulfill her mother’s dying wish – and you can, too
Habitat for Humanity's Critical Home Repair team is looking for volunteers to help Anna complete much-needed renovations to her late mother's NE OKC home.
KOCO
Help arrives for Norman newspaper icon
NORMAN, Okla. — Calvin Steves has sold papers in Norman for more than four decades. Time and time again, the community shows love and support for him. When his car broke down recently, it didn’t take long before there was a solution. “The chain of command in Norman...
KOCO
Army in OKC sees troubling trend with lowest recruitment in years
OKLAHOMA CITY — Military recruitment is the lowest it has been in years, according to the Pentagon. The Army is expected to fall short of its troop goal by as many as 10,000. Oklahoma City’s Army recruitment spoke with KOCO 5 about this troubling trend. Lt. Col. Brian...
news9.com
Rain Showers Move Into Oklahoma City Metro
Rain is moving across the Oklahoma City metro Sunday morning. Some heavier bands of rain are approaching the west and southwest sides of the city. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible on the south side. Scattered rain will continue across central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon.
KOCO
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
Comments / 0