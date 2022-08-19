ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Vandals Target Historic Building With Spray Paint In Guthrie

Vandals targeted a historic building in Guthrie. Graffiti was found on the outside of the State Capital Publishing Museum Sunday morning. This is the fourth time this has happened in the last six months. As volunteers try to raise money to restore the museum, this was the last thing they needed.
GUTHRIE, OK
OKC VeloCity

Operators approved for two MAPS 4 projects

City officials approved operator agreements for two of the projects included in MAPS 4 during a recent Oklahoma City Council meeting. Oklahoma County Diversion Hub Inc. was selected as the MAPS 4 Diversion Hub operating partner. Metro Technology Centers and adjoined organizations were selected as the operating partner for the Henrietta B. Foster Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Mustang, OK
Yukon, OK
Government
City
Yukon, OK
KFOR

Hefner Parkway closer to being zoned as “scenic corridor”

The Oklahoma City Council is closer to turning Hefner Parkway into a scenic corridor. Once the rezoning of that stretch of parkway, from Northwest Expressway to Memorial, becomes the designated corridor billboards will not be permitted along the side of the road to obstruct the area’s beautiful views.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma County Free Fair set for August 25-27

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will take place at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, with its competitions, special activities, and Horse Show. “The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fizzles#Firework#City Limits#City Council#Vandalism
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KOCO

Help arrives for Norman newspaper icon

NORMAN, Okla. — Calvin Steves has sold papers in Norman for more than four decades. Time and time again, the community shows love and support for him. When his car broke down recently, it didn’t take long before there was a solution. “The chain of command in Norman...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Rain Showers Move Into Oklahoma City Metro

Rain is moving across the Oklahoma City metro Sunday morning. Some heavier bands of rain are approaching the west and southwest sides of the city. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible on the south side. Scattered rain will continue across central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
HARRAH, OK
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy