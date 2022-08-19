Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Match Notes – Utah State Volleyball Hosts Utah State Invitational in 2022 Season Opener
Utah State volleyball returns to the court for the first time in 2022 this week as the Aggies host Cal Poly and No. 12 UCLA for the Utah State Invitational. Both USU matches will be played on Friday, Aug. 26, with the Aggies facing the Mustangs at 11 a.m., and the Bruins at 6 p.m. Cal Poly and UCLA will face each other for the weekend finale on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.
Idaho8.com
Idaho State gearing up for a new era and the season opener on Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Excitement is building at Idaho State, because the Bengals play football this week when they open the 2022 season, and a new era of ISU football at UNLV on Saturday. Saturday's contest is the first in the Charlie Ragle era at Idaho State, and he expects...
utahstateaggies.com
Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - AUGUST 22, 2022. Sat., Aug. 27 --- Connecticut, 2 p.m. (FS1) • Utah State football (0-0, 0-0 MW) begins its 2022 season next week as it hosts Connecticut (0-0) on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. USU is 1-0 all-time against the Huskies, notching a 38-31 road win in 2001. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/HD691, DirecTV Ch. 219, DISH Ch. 150).
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Bonner Named to CFPA Awards Watch List
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State graduate quarterback Logan Bonner has been named to the 2022 College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Watch List, it was announced Monday. Bonner is among 38 players, including two from the Mountain West, along with Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, on the watch list. During...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho
It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
eastidahonews.com
American Falls man who died in crash was popular teacher and coach
AMERICAN FALLS — A man who died in a crash Monday on Interstate 86 near American Falls has been identified by the Power County Coroner’s Office as 78-year-old Kirk Dahlke. “Kirk Dahlke was a high school teacher and wrestling and football coach,” said Alaina Russell, a friend of Dahlke’s. “He was a very good guy who helped guide a lot of young men.”
eastidahonews.com
How locals feel about a proposal to build 100 wind turbines west of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A company hoping to build a wind farm on public and private land between Arco and Idaho Falls is getting mixed reactions from members of the community. Massachusetts-based Arco Wind is the project applicant. The project plans to encompass about 32,000 acres in Bingham and Bonneville counties, beginning 13 miles west of Idaho Falls and extending across both sides of U.S. Highway 20 to the edge of the INL near East Butte.
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
eastidahonews.com
aha! Airlines grounded less than two weeks after launching first Idaho Falls flight
IDAHO FALLS – aha! Airlines, which launched its first flight from Idaho Falls to Reno-Tahoe less than two weeks ago, has filed for bankruptcy. According to their website, “As of August 22, 2022, aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code and ceased all flight operations. We regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
One Person Killed, Another Hospitalized Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash eastbound on I86, east of American Falls, ID. According to a release from the ISP, a 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Pocatello police officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout speak out
POCATELLO — Two officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for the both of them. ...
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released
The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight
IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly threatens stranger in car with knife, tries to break into vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding a knife up to a stranger and trying to break into her car as she sat inside. Shaun Jerad Strader was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an...
Local man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after wreck that shut down I-86 eastbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
