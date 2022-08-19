ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott airs Tuesday night live on WINA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The first Coach’s Corner with Fralin Family head football coach Tony Elliott is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. The show will be hosted by John Freeman, voice of the Cavaliers, and is set to air live every Tuesday (unless otherwise noted) in front of a live audience at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Charlottesville. The show will be carried live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, the Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page and VirginiaSports.com.
