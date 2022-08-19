ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro Man Returns from Helping Kentucky Flood Victims

It's been almost a month since heavy flooding took over parts of Kentucky and organizations like the American Red Cross are still on the ground helping the victims. One of the many volunteers is a man from Edinboro named David Morneau. He is a long time volunteer with the American Red Cross and said, "One of the things I like to do is help people and becoming a volunteer for the red cross gave me that chance to help."
EDINBORO, PA
Preview of Western NY Special, Primary Races

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Tuesday voters will head to the polls for the New York primary elections. Here in the southern tier and parts of Western New York, there are two unique elections that will be on the ballot for some voters. Some voters will look at two congressional elections: the first a special election and the second, a Republican primary for the midterms.
ELECTIONS
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
