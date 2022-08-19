It's been almost a month since heavy flooding took over parts of Kentucky and organizations like the American Red Cross are still on the ground helping the victims. One of the many volunteers is a man from Edinboro named David Morneau. He is a long time volunteer with the American Red Cross and said, "One of the things I like to do is help people and becoming a volunteer for the red cross gave me that chance to help."

