ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Birdie predicts Acrisure or bust for Westmoreland County powers

That is the Birdie’s slogan for the 2022 season. He wants to be back on the big stage. “Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, I’m looking at you,” the bullish prep prognosticator said as he prepared his season-opening remarks. “You can take the Heinz out of that stadium, but you can’t take the stadium out of Heinz … or something like that. Anyway, I still will put my favorite ketchup on everything and that place will always be the paragon of WPIAL pigskin. I plan to be on the North Shore to cover a county team going for gold.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway trio to play in international ball hockey tournament

Monroeville will be well-represented at the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation Future Stars Tournament which starts Friday in Buffalo. Nico Mager, Austyn Malloy and C.J. Evans will play for Team Pennsylvania in two divisions against more than a dozen state teams from the northeast and east coast. “It’s such...
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Moon, PA
City
State College, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Pitt News

Pitt student section sells out for Backyard Brawl

The Pitt Panthers haven’t taken on the West Virginia Mountaineers in over 10 years. But the long break in the rivalry didn’t stop the Pitt student body from getting excited for the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl. The Pitt student section — also known as “the Panther Pitt” — is now at full capacity for the Backyard Brawl, the Panther Pitt’s Twitter account announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines

West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Long
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits

Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#Wpial#Central Catholic#State Champions#Piaa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'

Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thisis50.com

Christian LaNeve, Pittsburgh’s Next Big Thing.

Music is a creative process; as much as it’s a grind, artists may lose creativity through the grueling work one must do to be on top. You need passion, creativity, and a work ethic. Christian LaNeve from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has put in an immense amount of time dissecting music and uncovering his natural talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
insideradio.com

KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.

Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
PITTSBURGH, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!

Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Franklin Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex Townships as well as Winfield Road in Winfield Township. Mill...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy