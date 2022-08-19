Read full article on original website
KRGV
Inmates at Willacy County Jail memorialize victims of Uvalde shooting
The world watched in horror and confusion after the mass shooting in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. "One of my friends in the dorm was connected to someone who lost their loved one in a tragedy," Joe Arzola - an inmate at the Willacy County jail - said.
PD: 3 teens arrested, gun recovered after threat at Harmony school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested three teens on charges of terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department, the teens were taken into custody at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Police stated that the male teens made a threat on social media about taking a gun to school and shooting […]
Docs: Inmate punches pregnant woman in the face
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An argument among Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center inmates resulted in a pregnant woman being punched in the face repeatedly. At 2:45 a.m. May 12, jail staff reported an inmate at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center who was two months pregnant at the time of the incident had been assaulted […]
McAllen PD: Man wanted for theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of theft. Emmanuel Shaft Thompson, 28, has a warrant out for his arrest by the McAllen Municipal Court. At 5:57 p.m. Monday McAllen Police responded to the 2200 block of South 10th Street in reference to […]
kurv.com
Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
KRGV
Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville
Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
Docs: Man said “I already took all of the drugs” before punching cop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of punching a police officer was arrested. Baldemar Alaniz III was arrested on charges of assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the 3500 […]
KRGV
Gun recovered after 3 juveniles threaten student at Harmony Public Schools, Brownsville police say
Three male juveniles are in custody after police say they threatened to shoot a student at Harmony Public Schools. The three suspects, who range in age from 13 to 15, were taken into custody Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Police say the three...
Victims of fatal Edinburg crash identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday. At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated. Officers arrived at the scene and saw […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office warns residents on scam phone call
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about an individual calling residents of Hidalgo County claiming to be an HSCO Sergeant. The individual is telling residents that they owe a fine and need to pay, or else they will face a court hearing. HCSO would like to...
police1.com
Photos: Troopers find 10 bundles of marijuana after pursuit with 18-year-old
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made a major drug bust after a pursuit with an 18-year-old. According to Fox News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop Azael Pena, 18, due to a traffic violation. However, Pena sped away, and, during the incident, he sideswiped a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
kurv.com
Federal Charges Filed Against Valley Resident Previously Charged In Musicians’ Drug Death
A Valley resident charged in connection with the drug death of a Brownsville banda musician is now facing separate federal charges following a U.S. Marshal’s raid on his home in Weslaco. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the raid turned up drugs and firearms, prompting...
CCSO: Suspect in stolen vehicle case flees to Mexico in front of authorities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While attempting to pull over the driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a man drive through a toll booth and flee to Mexico in the vehicle. Earlier today the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to be on the lookout for a 2017 white […]
Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
KRGV
Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents
The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
kurv.com
19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail
Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
KRGV
Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests
Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday. The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release. Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from...
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash
Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend. Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.
KRGV
Infant dead after San Juan collision
An 8-month-old died Monday after a driver crashed into a mother walking with her child in San Juan. According to police, the mother is still in critical condition. This case is still under investigation.
