ValleyCentral

Docs: Inmate punches pregnant woman in the face

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An argument among Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center inmates resulted in a pregnant woman being punched in the face repeatedly. At 2:45 a.m. May 12, jail staff reported an inmate at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center who was two months pregnant at the time of the incident had been assaulted […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Man wanted for theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of theft. Emmanuel Shaft Thompson, 28, has a warrant out for his arrest by the McAllen Municipal Court. At 5:57 p.m. Monday McAllen Police responded to the 2200 block of South 10th Street in reference to […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville

Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Victims of fatal Edinburg crash identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday. At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated. Officers arrived at the scene and saw […]
EDINBURG, TX
police1.com

Photos: Troopers find 10 bundles of marijuana after pursuit with 18-year-old

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made a major drug bust after a pursuit with an 18-year-old. According to Fox News, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop Azael Pena, 18, due to a traffic violation. However, Pena sped away, and, during the incident, he sideswiped a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Docs: Five accused of stealing over $200K from farming company

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five men were accused of stealing over $200,000 from a Donna farming company. Charlie Reyna, Angel Martin Torres, Jaime Flores, Eduardo Perales Jr. and Miguel Angel Rodriguez were arrested on charges of theft of property, between $150,000 and $300,000, according to Hidalgo County Records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents

The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials. Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire. At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south...
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
STARR COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests

Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday. The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release. Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from...
ELSA, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash

Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend. Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Infant dead after San Juan collision

An 8-month-old died Monday after a driver crashed into a mother walking with her child in San Juan. According to police, the mother is still in critical condition. This case is still under investigation.
SAN JUAN, TX

