News 12 Long Island's second Back to School Celebration underway. Find out how to join us!

News 12 Long Island's second Back to School Celebration is underway RIGHT NOW!

Here is the event information so you can join us:

Date : Aug. 25, 2022

Time : 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location :

North Babylon High School

1 Phelps Lane

North Babylon, NY 11703

This will be the second Back to School Celebration this year. News 12 Long Island held the first event Friday to help the neighborhood ring in the new school year.

The event was held at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury. Members of the community of all different ages got a chance to pick up backpacks and school supplies to be ready for the first day of school.

Residents also had the chance to play some games, win prizes and meet their favorite News 12 reporters, anchors and meteorologists.

Backpacks donated by News 12, Optimum and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Event partners include:

Aug. 25 event partners include:

Island Harvest