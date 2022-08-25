ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

News 12 Long Island's second Back to School Celebration underway. Find out how to join us!

By News 12 Staff
News 12 Long Island's second Back to School Celebration is underway RIGHT NOW!

Here is the event information so you can join us:
Date : Aug. 25, 2022
Time : 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location :
North Babylon High School
1 Phelps Lane
North Babylon, NY 11703

This will be the second Back to School Celebration this year. News 12 Long Island held the first event Friday to help the neighborhood ring in the new school year.

The event was held at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury. Members of the community of all different ages got a chance to pick up backpacks and school supplies to be ready for the first day of school.

Residents also had the chance to play some games, win prizes and meet their favorite News 12 reporters, anchors and meteorologists.

Backpacks donated by News 12, Optimum and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Event partners include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chUz9_0hNreUd000

Aug. 25 event partners include:

Island Harvest

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

