Westbury, NY

News 12 Long Island holds Back to School Celebration at Yes We Can Community Center

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 Long Island held a back to school celebration Friday to help the neighborhood ring in the new school year.

The event was held at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury. Members of the community of all different ages got a chance to pick up backpacks and school supplies to be ready for the first day of school.

Residents also had the chance to play some games, win prizes and meet their favorite News 12 reporters, anchors and meteorologists.

News 12 will have another back to school event next Thursday at North Babylon High School starting at 10 a.m.

A second event is also scheduled for next week. Below is all of the event information:

Date : Aug. 25, 2022
Time : 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location :
North Babylon High School
1 Phelps Lane
North Babylon, NY 11703

Backpacks donated by News 12, Optimum and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Event partners include:

Aug. 25 event partners include:

Island Harvest

