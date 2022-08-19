Chicago, IL- The Stop Luxury Developments (SLD) at Weiss Hospital Campaign – will be holding a rally that brings together community members who will speak about the devastating consequences on affordable housing and community-based health care as a result of the planned luxury rentals that will be built on the Weiss Hospital parking lot. Speaking to these issues, the rally demands that Resilience, the new owners of Weiss Hospital, take the $12 million they got from Pipeline (and that Pipeline got from the sale of the parking lot) and buy back the parking lot from Lincoln Properties. The rally will take place at Clarendon and Wilson Avenues in Uptown at 1 pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

