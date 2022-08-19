ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

33rd Annual African Festival of The Arts selects Ancestral African Quilt Art as offical image

The “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition.” theme of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts is represented in quilt art by Reneau Diallo, co-founder of the festival’s Quilt Pavilion. The quilt was created in 1999 during the pavilion’s inaugural year as a community art project. Festival participants from around the world and all walks of life contributed to the quilt, including German tourists and U.S. Congressman Bobby L. Rush.
The Crusader Newspaper

8th Annual Back to School Drive-Up Giveaway in 21st Ward with Mayor Lightfoot -1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

21st Ward Alderman Howard B. Brookins, Jr. presents the. 8th Annual Back-to-School Drive-up Bookbag Giveaway Featuring. For the 8th year, 21st Ward Alderman Howard B. Brookins, Jr. will host a drive-up, back-to-school bookbag giveaway Sunday, August 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Joining him are co-hosts Suzy’s Place; Cinema Chatham, Powered by Emagine; 4th District Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore; 27th District State Representative Justin Slaughter; 35th District State Representative Frances Hurley; Willie Preston; Brookins Funeral Home and L Warbington World of Fashion and Accessories, featuring special guest Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.
The Crusader Newspaper

Rally to preserve Uptown’s diversity and affordable housing – Aug. 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Chicago, IL- The Stop Luxury Developments (SLD) at Weiss Hospital Campaign – will be holding a rally that brings together community members who will speak about the devastating consequences on affordable housing and community-based health care as a result of the planned luxury rentals that will be built on the Weiss Hospital parking lot. Speaking to these issues, the rally demands that Resilience, the new owners of Weiss Hospital, take the $12 million they got from Pipeline (and that Pipeline got from the sale of the parking lot) and buy back the parking lot from Lincoln Properties. The rally will take place at Clarendon and Wilson Avenues in Uptown at 1 pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
The Crusader Newspaper

Group aims to lower recidivism with housing

Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men, who wind up in jail.
The Crusader Newspaper

Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Crusader Newspaper

LUV institute celebrates 10 years with Parade of Hearts exhibition and bike/walk event

The Love, Unity & Values (LUV) Institute will promote empathy and healing in the community through an uplifting exhibition called the Parade of Hearts. Featuring 12 large, heart-shaped sculptures with images that spread messages of love, hope, and resiliency, the Parade of Hearts seeks to foster a culture of compassion and belonging, as well as provide an opportunity for reflection and healing as communities have been trying to recover from the trauma of COVID-19 and social injustices.
The Crusader Newspaper

Service begins Monday, August 22, along reinstated #X4 Cottage Grove Express bus route

Return of express service on one of the city’s busiest routes to better serve customers on South and Far South sides. Beginning Monday, August 22, Chicagoans have a new and improved means of traveling between Chicago’s Far South Side and downtown with the return of service along the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) #X4 Cottage Grove Express route. The reinstatement of the #X4 route is the latest in a series of service improvements made to strengthen bus and rail services on Chicago’s South and Far South sides.
The Crusader Newspaper

City announces agreement to purchase 100% clean, renewable energy

On August 8, 2022, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Assets, Information and Services (AIS) visited the Chicago Urban League to announce an agreement with retail electricity supplier Constellation, in collaboration with Swift Current Energy, to help meet the Mayor’s commitment to purchase renewable energy for all City facilities and operations by 2025, making Chicago one of the largest cities in the country to do so. The agreement also includes important workforce development and equity commitments.
The Crusader Newspaper

Native Chicagoan writes ‘I Can Take It from Here’

“I Can Take It from Here: A Memoir of Trauma, Prison, and Self-Empowerment” is an emotional, page-turning account of unhealed trauma and personal transformation that will break your heart and change your mind, in the tradition of “Somebody’s Daughter,” “A Piece of Cake,” and Jesmyn Ward’s “Men We Reaped.”
The Crusader Newspaper

PUSH security guard survives six cancers by faith and early detection

Many people diagnosed with cancer just don’t make it, but Della Triplett, a member of the security force at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, may be perceived as a miracle woman. She has survived breast cancer three times, triumphed over three other types of cancer, been told she had a 75 percent chance of dying but survived all, she says, because of faith and early detection.
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

