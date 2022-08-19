Read full article on original website
33rd Annual African Festival of The Arts selects Ancestral African Quilt Art as offical image
The “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition.” theme of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts is represented in quilt art by Reneau Diallo, co-founder of the festival’s Quilt Pavilion. The quilt was created in 1999 during the pavilion’s inaugural year as a community art project. Festival participants from around the world and all walks of life contributed to the quilt, including German tourists and U.S. Congressman Bobby L. Rush.
GCSC welcomes volunteers and partnerships for the new school year
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) kicked off its 2022-23 school year Tuesday, August 9, 2022. In addition to the resources provided at the Back-to-School Enrollment fair hosted by the district, the schools continue to be in the community at local back to school events happening throughout August. “You can...
8th Annual Back to School Drive-Up Giveaway in 21st Ward with Mayor Lightfoot -1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
21st Ward Alderman Howard B. Brookins, Jr. presents the. 8th Annual Back-to-School Drive-up Bookbag Giveaway Featuring. For the 8th year, 21st Ward Alderman Howard B. Brookins, Jr. will host a drive-up, back-to-school bookbag giveaway Sunday, August 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Joining him are co-hosts Suzy’s Place; Cinema Chatham, Powered by Emagine; 4th District Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore; 27th District State Representative Justin Slaughter; 35th District State Representative Frances Hurley; Willie Preston; Brookins Funeral Home and L Warbington World of Fashion and Accessories, featuring special guest Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.
City Colleges of Chicago to host Be Well Chicago Fest on August 20
In support of our students and our larger Chicago community, City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) will host Be Well Chicago Fest, a community mental health and wellness event with free admission and health screenings at Kennedy-King College (KKC). The fest will feature games, children’s activities, performances, free STD/HIV screenings, face...
Community Renewal Society to sponsor a Back to School Giveaway in Auburn Gresham
On August 20, Community Renewal Society is proud to be a sponsor of Blaqout & Relaxation and Worlds Perfectionist first Black Wall Street Back to School Giveaway. The event will be held at 2045-2055 W. 79th Street on Saturday, August 20 and will run from 2:00 PM Central Time while supplies last.
Rally to preserve Uptown’s diversity and affordable housing – Aug. 21 at 1:00 p.m.
Chicago, IL- The Stop Luxury Developments (SLD) at Weiss Hospital Campaign – will be holding a rally that brings together community members who will speak about the devastating consequences on affordable housing and community-based health care as a result of the planned luxury rentals that will be built on the Weiss Hospital parking lot. Speaking to these issues, the rally demands that Resilience, the new owners of Weiss Hospital, take the $12 million they got from Pipeline (and that Pipeline got from the sale of the parking lot) and buy back the parking lot from Lincoln Properties. The rally will take place at Clarendon and Wilson Avenues in Uptown at 1 pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing
Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men, who wind up in jail.
Father Pfleger offers $10,000 reward for killer of teenage girl
Outraged over the shooting of five young people including the killing of 19-year-old Tacara Tunstall last Saturday, August 13, Father Michael Pfleger is offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of her killer. After losing his foster son, 18-year-old Jarvis Franklin on May 30, 1998, caught in the crossfire...
Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate
A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
LUV institute celebrates 10 years with Parade of Hearts exhibition and bike/walk event
The Love, Unity & Values (LUV) Institute will promote empathy and healing in the community through an uplifting exhibition called the Parade of Hearts. Featuring 12 large, heart-shaped sculptures with images that spread messages of love, hope, and resiliency, the Parade of Hearts seeks to foster a culture of compassion and belonging, as well as provide an opportunity for reflection and healing as communities have been trying to recover from the trauma of COVID-19 and social injustices.
Service begins Monday, August 22, along reinstated #X4 Cottage Grove Express bus route
Return of express service on one of the city’s busiest routes to better serve customers on South and Far South sides. Beginning Monday, August 22, Chicagoans have a new and improved means of traveling between Chicago’s Far South Side and downtown with the return of service along the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) #X4 Cottage Grove Express route. The reinstatement of the #X4 route is the latest in a series of service improvements made to strengthen bus and rail services on Chicago’s South and Far South sides.
Gene Siskel Film Center spotlights festival favorites
In the spirit of our 28th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival (coming November 4 – 27), we’re thrilled to present this lovely pair of films, opening exclusively at the Film Center this. 🌈 ALMA’S RAINBOW. Presented by filmmaker Julia Dash, this gorgeous 4K restoration of Ayoka Chenzira’s 1994...
City announces agreement to purchase 100% clean, renewable energy
On August 8, 2022, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Assets, Information and Services (AIS) visited the Chicago Urban League to announce an agreement with retail electricity supplier Constellation, in collaboration with Swift Current Energy, to help meet the Mayor’s commitment to purchase renewable energy for all City facilities and operations by 2025, making Chicago one of the largest cities in the country to do so. The agreement also includes important workforce development and equity commitments.
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
Native Chicagoan writes ‘I Can Take It from Here’
“I Can Take It from Here: A Memoir of Trauma, Prison, and Self-Empowerment” is an emotional, page-turning account of unhealed trauma and personal transformation that will break your heart and change your mind, in the tradition of “Somebody’s Daughter,” “A Piece of Cake,” and Jesmyn Ward’s “Men We Reaped.”
$30 million facelift for JW Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary
When the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana received Tolleston School from the Gary Community School Corp in 2011, its proposed use was to replace the John Will Anderson Club on Fifth Avenue in downtown Gary. The club would include services and activities for the entire community not just school age children.
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that’s paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state’s gas tax in 2019.
Chicago Sky takes blowout victory over New York Liberty
After falling in game one of the first round of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, the Chicago Sky bounced back with a 100-62 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday, August 20, at Wintrust Arena. According to the Sky, the team passed their largest margin of victory in both a...
Comedian George Wallace bringing Comedy Royalty Triple Threat to Chicago
The Man, The Comedian, The Legend. George Wallace is back, together with his friends, the fabulous Myra J. and the hilarious J. Anthony Brown for two nights only at Riddles Comedy Club in Chicago, August 19 and 20. I first met and worked with George and Myra J. back in...
PUSH security guard survives six cancers by faith and early detection
Many people diagnosed with cancer just don’t make it, but Della Triplett, a member of the security force at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, may be perceived as a miracle woman. She has survived breast cancer three times, triumphed over three other types of cancer, been told she had a 75 percent chance of dying but survived all, she says, because of faith and early detection.
