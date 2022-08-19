Read full article on original website
Related
New York leads US in drop in life expectancy
Life expectancy dropped across the United States in 2020, but nowhere did it drop more than in New York. New data released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that life expectancy in New York fell from 80.7 years in 2019 to just 77.7 in 2020 — a three-year drop due primarily to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and “diseases of dispair” like drug overdoses. New York still has one of the higher life expectancies in the country, and experts have predicted that the state’s life expectancy will stablise or even rebound due...
WTOP
Masks in classes at Georgetown University, COVID-19 testing required
For students returning to campus at Georgetown University in D.C., the school is providing public health guidance for COVID-19 and monkeypox ahead of the start of classes Wednesday. In a message to Georgetown faculty, staff, students and the community, Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks...
Comments / 6