The Stranger
Give Me a Parking Ticket
When Seattle reinstated the 72-hour street parking limit, I immediately became concerned. I leave my car parked on the street for weeks on end because my garage is full of stuff! If the City got serious, I’d need to take out another mortgage to pay the fines. But then...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Get Ready for More Heat, Ave Starbucks Workers Strike, Why Dinosaurs Are Better Than Humans
The sun is too hot. It doesn't seem to want to go away. It wants to make Seattle one of the many homes it already has. And then there's the cruise ships (the monsters of middle-class consumption) in Seattle's bay. And also the cranes for what can only be—because it has only been so far—even more luxury apartments. All of this is Seattle today, according to the Seattle Weather Blog, an outlet that does, however, share with me the feeling that autumn could not come soon enough.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Zeeks Pays Back $450K to Workers, PNW Beaches Are Mostly Plastic, Mary Anne Carter Is New MoM Director
I know Will reported on this in the AM, but Biden made it offish this morning. If you make at or under $125,000, then consider $10,000 of your stupid student loans gone. And if you got a Pell Grant, then say "ciao" to $10,000 more in debt. He also extended the moratorium one final time to December 31. This order doesn't go nearly as far as necessary, but it will certainly help millions of borrowers get a handle on this predatory form of debt. The fight continues.
The Stranger
Celebrate the Last Days of Summer at SAM Remix
As summer comes to a close, we start running out of warm nights to commune with one another under the navy sky as the days becoming shorter and PSL brain begins to take hold. Enter SAM Remix. Three times a year, the Seattle Art Museum hosts a somewhat debauched night of art, performance, and draaaanks for the grown folks in the city to get up close (but not too close) and personal with the museum's collection.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell
Olympia cops shoot and kill a man: Cops told KING 5 "the man pulled out a knife and 'attacked officers'" during an arrest in a Starbucks parking lot, and so they shot him. The police were originally responding to a "disorderly conduct" call. Somehow English cops manage to arrest people who attack officers with knives without killing them. I guess we have no choice but to give the Olympia Police Department more money for training and equipment.
The Stranger
Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum
No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
