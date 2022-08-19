ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Bloomberg

Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally

It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again. After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. The spark...
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Decreases Further After U.S. Stocks Record Weekly Losses

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Monday amid a sharp decline in the US stocks on Friday. U.S. Treasury yields rose, as the benchmark 10-year note surged to around 3%, after Germany recorded a record-high surge in monthly producer prices. All the three...
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
Reuters

Summer rebound in U.S. stocks gains fans among chart-watching investors

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rebound in U.S. stocks is gaining believers among investors who study market trends, bolstering hopes for equities in the second half of 2022. After notching its worst first half since 1970, the S&P 500 has bounced some 15% from its mid-June low, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes the economy can avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation.
The Independent

Global markets suffering losses against UK inflation panic

Global stocks suffered losses Monday with warnings of “stratospheric” cost-of-living rises in the UK making waves across the major markets.Inflation could jump above 18% in the new year for the first time since 1976 due to skyrocketing energy bills, economists at Citigroup warned.While gas prices soared further with traders anticipating additional supply cuts from Russia amid planned pipeline works, which Germany’s top index felt the repercussions of on Monday.It all added fuel to the fire for investors fearing an impending European recession.The FTSE 100 was trading 16.58 points lower, or 0.22%, at 7,533.79 when markets closed on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief...
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street continued its slide

Asia-Pacific shares rose on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted their third day of losses in the U.S. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.11% and the Topix index was slightly higher. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.26% while in South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.5%...
US News and World Report

Oil Slips to Six-Month Low as Recession Fears Weigh

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil hit a six-month low on Wednesday after a brief rally as concerns about the prospect of a global recession that would weaken demand overshadowed a report showing lower U.S. crude and gasoline stocks. Figures on Wednesday did little to improve the economic backdrop, showing British consumer...
The Independent

Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip

London’s markets stumbled as early economic data for August revealed a weak showing for UK factories as customer demand continues to dwindle.The downbeat purchasing managers index (PMI) report offset positivity among oil firms, who were boosted by the latest rebound in prices.Early trading was nervous around Europe after the biggest economies in the region all showed weakness in their manufacturing sectors, before this trading sentiment was compounded further by a slowdown in activity in the US.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.68 points, or 0.61%, at 7,488.11.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another...
CNBC

European markets close lower as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity

LONDON — European markets closed lower on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 1%, with autos falling 3.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
