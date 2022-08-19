Global stocks suffered losses Monday with warnings of “stratospheric” cost-of-living rises in the UK making waves across the major markets.Inflation could jump above 18% in the new year for the first time since 1976 due to skyrocketing energy bills, economists at Citigroup warned.While gas prices soared further with traders anticipating additional supply cuts from Russia amid planned pipeline works, which Germany’s top index felt the repercussions of on Monday.It all added fuel to the fire for investors fearing an impending European recession.The FTSE 100 was trading 16.58 points lower, or 0.22%, at 7,533.79 when markets closed on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO