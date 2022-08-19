Read full article on original website
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Wall Street pushes stocks down, dollar up on Fed hike fears
Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell and the dollar rose on Friday, even as Treasury yields gained, with traders anxious about inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do to combat it.
Bloomberg
Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally
It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again. After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. The spark...
Marketmind: Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Global central banks are scattering again, propelling a resurgent U.S. dollar to its highest in almost two years against China's yuan and back through parity against the euro.
Benzinga
Investor Optimism Decreases Further After U.S. Stocks Record Weekly Losses
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Monday amid a sharp decline in the US stocks on Friday. U.S. Treasury yields rose, as the benchmark 10-year note surged to around 3%, after Germany recorded a record-high surge in monthly producer prices. All the three...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 retreat as rate hike fears cool stock rally
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated to close lower on Thursday on the realization the Federal Reserve still needs to aggressively boost interest rates to fully tame rising consumer prices despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
CNBC
European markets slightly lower as investors monitor oil prices, new data; euro at 20-year low
LONDON — European markets were lower Tuesday, with investors digesting a rise in oil prices and fresh economic data out of the euro zone. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was slightly lower in early-afternoon deals, despite oil and gas stocks bucking the trend and pushing higher. Benchmark gas prices...
Summer rebound in U.S. stocks gains fans among chart-watching investors
NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rebound in U.S. stocks is gaining believers among investors who study market trends, bolstering hopes for equities in the second half of 2022. After notching its worst first half since 1970, the S&P 500 has bounced some 15% from its mid-June low, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes the economy can avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation.
Alibaba, Nio, Most Peers Buck Weaker Hang Seng Open After Wall Street Slide As Focus Turns To Jackson Hole Summit
Alibaba opens in green, XPeng down over 2%, Li Auto gains 2.36%. PBoC calls for financial institutions to boost loan issuance to the real economy. Investors await Indonesia central bank’s rate decision and Singapore’s core inflation data. Hong Kong's benchmark stock index opened lower on Tuesday morning, tracking...
Global markets suffering losses against UK inflation panic
Global stocks suffered losses Monday with warnings of “stratospheric” cost-of-living rises in the UK making waves across the major markets.Inflation could jump above 18% in the new year for the first time since 1976 due to skyrocketing energy bills, economists at Citigroup warned.While gas prices soared further with traders anticipating additional supply cuts from Russia amid planned pipeline works, which Germany’s top index felt the repercussions of on Monday.It all added fuel to the fire for investors fearing an impending European recession.The FTSE 100 was trading 16.58 points lower, or 0.22%, at 7,533.79 when markets closed on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief...
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street continued its slide
Asia-Pacific shares rose on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted their third day of losses in the U.S. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.11% and the Topix index was slightly higher. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.26% while in South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.5%...
US News and World Report
Oil Slips to Six-Month Low as Recession Fears Weigh
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil hit a six-month low on Wednesday after a brief rally as concerns about the prospect of a global recession that would weaken demand overshadowed a report showing lower U.S. crude and gasoline stocks. Figures on Wednesday did little to improve the economic backdrop, showing British consumer...
CNBC
Asia markets mixed as investors weigh concerns over Fed hikes; China cuts benchmark lending rates
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday as concerns over aggressive Fed hikes reemerged. Chinese markets rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was 0.57% higher, and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.899%. China's central bank...
Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip
London’s markets stumbled as early economic data for August revealed a weak showing for UK factories as customer demand continues to dwindle.The downbeat purchasing managers index (PMI) report offset positivity among oil firms, who were boosted by the latest rebound in prices.Early trading was nervous around Europe after the biggest economies in the region all showed weakness in their manufacturing sectors, before this trading sentiment was compounded further by a slowdown in activity in the US.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.68 points, or 0.61%, at 7,488.11.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another...
CNBC
European markets close lower as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
LONDON — European markets closed lower on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 1%, with autos falling 3.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
