Read full article on original website
Tony Anderson
5d ago
I want Dannielle Larkin gone now! she mush be removed now, not Waite for next election cycle!!! $260K for each of these individuals is also unacceptable!!!
Reply
4
Related
890kdxu.com
What Are Those Weird Panel Things Around St. George?
Here in St. George Utah, you may have noticed these strange, flat, billboard-like structures up on the hills. But what on earth are they?!. For example there’s one near Dixie rock (Pioneer Park) and another next to the big “D” on the hill. Fun Fact: The D stands for DIXIE. Ask a local over 60 about why the school decided to change it's name and then watch their heads explode.
KSLTV
Two Utahns face additional charges for stealing an ‘escape hood’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents allege that two Utah men stole an “escape hood” while illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6. Brady Knowlton, 41, of St. George, and Gary Wilson of the Salt Lake City area are facing additional charges of theft of government property while in the Capitol building, according to court documents.
Gephardt Daily
Washington County Sheriff seeks tips after 6 cows shot, killed
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after six cows were found shot dead on Aug. 14. “Deputy arrived and found some spent casings and an empty ammo box and collected it,” Deputy Graham Hancock, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily on Monday. “At this time, we have no suspects.”
890kdxu.com
Utah Team Eliminated From Little League World Series
(Williamsport, PA) -- A team from Utah has been eliminated from the Little League World Series. The team representing southern Utah's Snow Canyon Little League suffered their second loss yesterday, falling 10-2 to Iowa. Snow Canyon is the first Utah team to play in the annual event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team received national attention after one of its players was severely injured in a fall from a bunk bed in a team dorm. Twelve-year-old Easton Oliverson will reportedly be transported from Pennsylvania to Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City later this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
UPDATE: Hiker missing after Zion flash flood identified
UPDATE: 8/21/22 12:32 P.M. SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials have provided additional details regarding the flash flood that left one person missing Friday. Multiple hikers were reportedly swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava. Later in the evening, the National Park Service received […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found
SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
kslnewsradio.com
Iron County SAR conducted an operation to rescue two injured adults Sunday afternoon
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Iron County Search and Rescue responded to two injured adults stuck in a canyon in Parowan Sunday afternoon. According to Iron SAR’s Facebook, the incident occurred at 3 p.m. Two adults were injured in an ATV accident located in the upper canyon of E. Second Left Hand Road in Parowan.
kjzz.com
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscan, Arizona.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
iheart.com
Little Leaguer Previously Placed In Coma 'Most Likely' To Return Home
Doctors for the Little 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series prior to a life-threatening injury believe he will "most likely" be returning home after an upcoming procedure. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region who was placed in...
Comments / 4