knuj.net
Thursday Schedule
TRI CITY UNITED________AT B.L.H.S.___________7:15PM. (B)-NEW ULM________AT SW MN CHRISTIAN________4:30PM.
knuj.net
NEW PRINCESS KAY OF THE MILKY WAY CROWNED
A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in ceremonies Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rachel Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2100 Minnesota dairy farm families. Aly Dieball of Green Isle and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson were runners-up. Rynda, Lickfelt and Briana Maus of Freeport were named scholarship winners and Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality. Rynda attends the University of Wisconsin River Falls and her first official duty will be to sit in a rotating cooler for nearly eight hours having her likeness carved in a 90-pound block of butter.
knuj.net
Jerry Thompson
Jerry Thompson, age 75, of New Ulm, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 22nd at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 29th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm on Sunday, August 28th, and continue from 9-10:30 am on Monday, August 29th all at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-South Chapel in New Ulm.
