A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in ceremonies Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rachel Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2100 Minnesota dairy farm families. Aly Dieball of Green Isle and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson were runners-up. Rynda, Lickfelt and Briana Maus of Freeport were named scholarship winners and Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality. Rynda attends the University of Wisconsin River Falls and her first official duty will be to sit in a rotating cooler for nearly eight hours having her likeness carved in a 90-pound block of butter.

MONTGOMERY, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO