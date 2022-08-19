PRINCESS, Md. - A Princess Anne man is facing attempted murder and related charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Salisbury earlier this month. Salisbury police said that at around 8 p.m. Aug. 7, officers were called to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the report of an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers met with the 24-year-old male victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his torso. The victim told police that just prior to going to the hospital, he was parked in his vehicle on the 600 block of Smith Street when he was approached by an unidentified male suspect. Police said the victim further stated that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle before running away. A friend of the victim observed the victim’s injury and shortly thereafter transported him to the hospital to be seen by medical personnel. The victim’s condition is stable and his injury is no longer considered life-threatening, police said.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO