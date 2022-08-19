Read full article on original website
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
easternshorepost.com
Accomack County man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 death
An Accomack County man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection with a May 2019 incident. Bronta Jamar Ames, 26, of Melfa, also pleaded guilty to charges of credit card fraud and grand larceny in connection with an incident that took place two weeks before the slaying.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
WBOC
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salisbury Shooting
PRINCESS, Md. - A Princess Anne man is facing attempted murder and related charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Salisbury earlier this month. Salisbury police said that at around 8 p.m. Aug. 7, officers were called to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the report of an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers met with the 24-year-old male victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his torso. The victim told police that just prior to going to the hospital, he was parked in his vehicle on the 600 block of Smith Street when he was approached by an unidentified male suspect. Police said the victim further stated that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle before running away. A friend of the victim observed the victim’s injury and shortly thereafter transported him to the hospital to be seen by medical personnel. The victim’s condition is stable and his injury is no longer considered life-threatening, police said.
WBOC
WMDT.com
Pair arrested on felony drug, gun charges following traffic stop
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Two teens were taken into custody Wednesday night after guns and drugs were found during a traffic stop. We’re told Pocomoke City Police Officers were working a special gun violence grant detail when they observed a black-colored passenger vehicle traveling south on Route 13 with no functioning tag lights. Officers subsequently stopped the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
WGMD Radio
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
WMDT.com
Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse damaged in outside trash fire
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of an outside trash fire that damaged a Salisbury townhome late last week. At around 1:15 p.m. Friday, a Salisbury Police Officer on routine patrol discovered the fire in the 500 block of Green Mor Court. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to control the blaze in 15 minutes. Officials say the smoke and fire alarms were present but did not activate due to the fact that the fire began outside of the home.
PHOTOS: Bridge damaged and closed, lanes closed after Gloucester County crash
An early morning crash on a bridge in Gloucester County has closed lanes of traffic temporarily and a bridge until further notice.
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
easternshorepost.com
Cherry Gering
Mr. Cherrix S. “Cherry” Gering, 97, was the daughter of the Hon. A. Hartley and Mollie C. Stevens, of Snow Hill, Md. Her father, A. Hartley Stevens Sr., was the former mayor of Snow Hill, and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Col. George W. Gering Jr., and her brother, A. Hartley Stevens Jr. Mrs. Gering is the mother of Col. George W. “Skip” Gering III and Hartley G. Onley; the grandmother of George W. “Kip” Gering IV, Kyle G. Buckley, John D. Gering, Kelley L. Crouch, and Kristen G. Shover; and great-grandmother of Autumn Shover, Preston Shover, Kate Buckley, Luke Buckley, Hutson Gering, Palmer Gering, and Sanders Gering.
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
WMDT.com
Local church, car club hosts back to school drive in support of families in need
SEAFORD, Del.- Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church and Mopar Mobb car club hosted their ‘Back 2 School Community Day’ event Sunday afternoon. The goal of the day was to help families get their little ones geared up for the upcoming school year with a backpack and school supplies giveaway.
WMDT.com
Sunshine House provides homeless community a second chance, tools for a new life
SEAFORD, Del.- “We do not have enough shelter beds in Sussex County,” Gonzalez said. Nikki Gonzalez, Founder of the non-profit Redemption City, is on a mission to change that and provide the gift of a second chance with opening the Sunshine House in Seaford. “We have to establish...
easternshorepost.com
Jimmy Lewis
Mr. Paul James “Jimmy” Lewis, 65, of Temperanceville, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., surrounded by his loved ones. Jimmy was born Aug. 22, 1956, at Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, a son to the late Gordon and Jacqueline (Hickman) Lewis. To know Jimmy...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Chincoteague Island, VA USA
I took a lady to see the Chincoteague wild ponies on the wildlife refuge on Thursday, August 18, 2022. We walked out on the trail and as we were coming back I found the heart on a shrub. It made me smile because I thought about the kindness rocks people used to hide several years ago. I noticed another one along the trail but left it for someone else. The heart is beautiful and really brightened by day. Thank you!
