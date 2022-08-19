Read full article on original website
Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed pursuit
Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side investigators detail the arrest of Gary Morton, accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington. The case spans several Hampton Roads cities.
Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:. possession of firearm by a convicted felon. disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop. first offense DWI. failing...
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women
The charges against Gary Morton are serious, leading us to wonder if he had previously been in trouble with the law.
Man arrested after police identify person found dead as missing woman from Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in the 1000 block of Galt Street Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Norfolk Police Department. NPD tweeted Sunday morning that it was investigating the situation as a homicide after finding the woman in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood. The...
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
According to police, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Galt Street. The woman, identified as Marie D. Covington, 40, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk
According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.
Virginia State Police cancels critically missing adult alert for VB woman
Virginia State Police canceled a Critically Missing Adult Alert Sunday morning for a Virginia Beach woman reported missing the day prior. State Police said it was canceled at the request of VBPD.
