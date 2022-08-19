ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WMDT.com

Police asking for public's help in recent home invasion investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
easternshorepost.com

Hallwood town officer found guilty of DUI

A Hallwood town police officer entered a conditional guilty plea to driving under the influence of alcohol in an off-duty incident and received a suspended jail sentence. Allen W. Poulson, 42, who lives in Hallwood, was ordered to be on good behavior for one year. He also had his driver’s license suspended for one year.
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder

In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
13newsnow.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hampton, Hampton Police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died, and two other were hurt in a two vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, the Hampton Police Division said. HPD said a black sedan and gold SUV collided. Police said initial investigations revealed that...
WBOC

Woman Arrested for Embezzling From Wicomico High School Band Boosters Account

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury woman is facing multiple charges following accusations that she embezzled more than $15,000 from Wicomico High School's Band Boosters account. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that on July 13, Wicomico High administrators notified detectives that someone was stealing funds from the school's Band Boosters account.
WMDT.com

Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
WGMD Radio

High School Band Booster Treasurer Charged With Theft

The Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters has been charged with stealing more than $15,000 from the account to pay for personal items and a variety of personal bills. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, school administrators notified the Criminal Investigation Division about the missing funds last...
WMDT.com

Pair arrested on felony drug, gun charges following traffic stop

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Two teens were taken into custody Wednesday night after guns and drugs were found during a traffic stop. We’re told Pocomoke City Police Officers were working a special gun violence grant detail when they observed a black-colored passenger vehicle traveling south on Route 13 with no functioning tag lights. Officers subsequently stopped the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
easternshorepost.com

Accomack Circuit Court

An Onancock man who was charged with several felony firearms violations after a roadway shooting pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges of reckless handling of a firearm in a deal with prosecutors. Joshua Ryan Bale, 23, had been charged with several felony firearms violations. In the early morning hours of...
