ENID, OK - In April, the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) announced the Work in Enid Award to attract talent to Enid to fill the more than 400 available jobs. With an unemployment rate of 2.7%, Enid has more job openings than job seekers. The Work in Enid Award is designed to recruit new employees to the community by offering to pay up to $10,000 in student loan debt for new residents who fill a job in Enid. The selection committee has named the first two recipients of the Award. Elizabeth Bullard and Holly Romero will each be awarded $10,000 toward student loan relief over the next two years.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO