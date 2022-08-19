Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Commissioners approve fire sales tax resolutions
NEWKIRK — Kay County Commissioners approved a resolution today that will place a proposed fire sales tax on a future ballot. Fire officials from around Kay County and some city officials attended the meeting and expressed concerns and views before the commission voted. Newkirk mayor and Ponca City fire...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
kaynewscow.com
Police and fire procession planned for Capt. Hargraves
PAWHUSKA — The Osage County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement and fire departments will be escorting the body of Capt. Willy Hargraves from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to Trout Funeral Home on Sunday. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and travel through...
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property
Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
enidbuzz.com
First Recipients of the Work in Enid Award Selected
ENID, OK - In April, the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) announced the Work in Enid Award to attract talent to Enid to fill the more than 400 available jobs. With an unemployment rate of 2.7%, Enid has more job openings than job seekers. The Work in Enid Award is designed to recruit new employees to the community by offering to pay up to $10,000 in student loan debt for new residents who fill a job in Enid. The selection committee has named the first two recipients of the Award. Elizabeth Bullard and Holly Romero will each be awarded $10,000 toward student loan relief over the next two years.
enidbuzz.com
Enid Board Welcomes New Member
ENID, OK - Randy Long received a unanimous vote from the Enid Board of Education to fill the seat of Office 6 at the regular meeting Monday evening. Long replaces Kyle Whitehead who resigned recently after serving for 10 years on the EPS school board. Long is a long-time resident...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
