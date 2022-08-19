ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Commissioners approve fire sales tax resolutions

NEWKIRK — Kay County Commissioners approved a resolution today that will place a proposed fire sales tax on a future ballot. Fire officials from around Kay County and some city officials attended the meeting and expressed concerns and views before the commission voted. Newkirk mayor and Ponca City fire...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police and fire procession planned for Capt. Hargraves

PAWHUSKA — The Osage County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement and fire departments will be escorting the body of Capt. Willy Hargraves from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to Trout Funeral Home on Sunday. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and travel through...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property

Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
enidbuzz.com

First Recipients of the Work in Enid Award Selected

ENID, OK - In April, the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) announced the Work in Enid Award to attract talent to Enid to fill the more than 400 available jobs. With an unemployment rate of 2.7%, Enid has more job openings than job seekers. The Work in Enid Award is designed to recruit new employees to the community by offering to pay up to $10,000 in student loan debt for new residents who fill a job in Enid. The selection committee has named the first two recipients of the Award. Elizabeth Bullard and Holly Romero will each be awarded $10,000 toward student loan relief over the next two years.
ENID, OK
enidbuzz.com

Enid Board Welcomes New Member

ENID, OK - Randy Long received a unanimous vote from the Enid Board of Education to fill the seat of Office 6 at the regular meeting Monday evening. Long replaces Kyle Whitehead who resigned recently after serving for 10 years on the EPS school board. Long is a long-time resident...
ENID, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage

Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy