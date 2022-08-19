ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hhule_0hNrFTvC00

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights.

Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state as of this week showed that abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on their campaign to defeat a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Abortion opponents who pushed the measure spent nearly $11.1 million.

In Kansas’ vote Aug. 2, the abortion rights side prevailed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes. It was the first state referendum on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“What it did was give huge fuel to the ”no” campaign because we didn’t any longer have to say to people, ‘This could happen or this might be what the Legislature will do,’ or any other hypothetical,” said former two-term Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, also a former U.S. health and human services secretary. “They could watch in real time as Missouri shut down abortion.”

Two Republican activists have forced a hand recount of the Aug. 2 vote in nine counties accounting for 59% of the ballots cast, but it won’t change the result. They have questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems.

Other Kansas abortion opponents argue that their cause was defeated mainly by out-of-state donors and groups with ties to abortion providers. Their proposed amendment would have overturned a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights.

“The no campaign’s most recent campaign finance report is a who’s who of out-of-state, liberal elites and shows the lengths they were willing to go in order to keep Kansas a ‘haven’ for extreme practices,” said Danielle Underwood, spokesperson for Kansans for Life, the state’s most politically influential anti-abortion group.

Spielberg, the Oscar-winning director of films such as “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Jurassic Park,” contributed $25,000 to the main group opposing the proposed amendment. His wife, actress Kate Capshaw, contributed an additional $25,000.

While notable, Spielberg and Capshaw’s donations were far from the largest to the “vote no” campaign. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ran for president in 2020, contributed $1.25 million, and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which finances liberal causes, contributed nearly $1.5 million.

In addition, Planned Parenthood affiliates and other abortion rights groups contributed almost $2.3 million to the main vote no coalition. But more than 30 other groups and individuals reported raising funds for their own efforts to defeat the proposed amendment.

On the anti-abortion side, Roman Catholic dioceses and the Kansas Catholic Conference contributed more than $4.3 million to the main coalition pushing the proposed amendment.

Kansans for Life not only spent $1.6 million on its own pro-amendment efforts but it contributed more than $1.1 million to the main “vote yes” group.

In addition, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life has said it spent $1.4 million on bringing a team of 300 college students from across the U.S. to Kansas to canvass in favor of the proposed amendment.

The activists seeking the recount also must file finance reports, Mark Skoglund, the executive director of the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission said this week. But one of them, Mark Gietzen, disputed that in a text to The Associated Press, saying, “we are working on Election Integrity,” not promoting the ballot initiative.

Six of the nine counties recounting ballots were wrapped up by Friday evening. The changes in the counties’ totals were minor, with a net gain of only 21 votes for the yes side.

Officials said the changes are a mix of human error and how voters marked their mail-in ballots. In one case, a voter put a check mark in the oval that wasn’t picked up by the scanning machine.

The last three counties were the state’s most populous ones: Johnson, in the Kansas City area; Sedgwick, home to Wichita, and Shawnee, home to the state capital of Topeka.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Comments / 17

Corey James Casper Kibbee
4d ago

All that $ that could have gone towards helping the Already Born. Fix things for the kids already in this world, or even just our country. Not Your Body, Not Your Fetus, Not Your Abortions, Not Your Business. Don't like abortions don't get one. Help those who are already born

Reply(1)
7
Lucy & Molly
4d ago

Thank you to all freedom loving rich people who donated $ to help moderate Kansans keep our Constitutional rights of freedom that the far-right extremist wing of the Republican party was trying to extinguish from us with this Amendment. Of course all "NO" voters value them both without this Amendment. It was proposed so that if passed, it would allow an extremist KS LEGISLATURE to totally ban any and all abortions with no humanitarian exceptions. Now we move to November where the same moderate voting coalition will reelect Gov. Kelly, defeat Kobach, retain most of the Kansas Supreme Court and VOTE NO on the next Amendment the extremist right-wingnuts are placing on the ballot.

Reply(1)
6
Mary Eileen Russell
4d ago

No more Steven Spielberg movies for me. I’m glad I moved back to my hometown of Kansas from the west coast. Looking forward to helping the pro-life movement. Lost the battle but not the war.

Reply(4)
6
Related
adastraradio.com

Kansas Recounted 550,000 Ballots After the Abortion Amendment Measure Failed, Only About 60 Votes Changed

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas News Service) – The Kansas secretary of state’s office said a recount of the abortion amendment vote in nine counties only changed about 60 votes. The final numbers on the recount published by the secretary of state’s office show the hand recount of 556,364 votes in nine counties increased votes in favor of the amendment by six and reduced the votes against the amendment by 57.
KANSAS STATE
hppr.org

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Kansas City, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
kcur.org

A 'two-tiered system of justice' in Kansas

A case before the Kansas Court of Appeals could have far reaching effects on the state's justice system — where people who can't afford to pay court dues are held to a different standard than those who can. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Kansas Reflector's Sherman Smith about indefinite probation for poor Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
The Hill

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Kate Capshaw
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Kathleen Sebelius
The Associated Press

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice, even after he lost his previous two statewide elections. The 66-year-old moderate, who served as Florida’s Republican governor a decade ago, hopes to appeal to voters in Florida’s teeming suburbs as Democrats seek to reverse a losing pattern in a state that was recently seen as a perennial political battleground. Above all, the Democratic contest centered on DeSantis, who views his November reelection as a potential springboard into the 2024 presidential contest. Given the stakes, Democrats across Florida and beyond expressed a real sense of urgency to blunt DeSantis’ momentum. Crist decried DeSantis as an “abusive” and “dangerous” “bully” in his victory speech.
FLORIDA STATE
QSR Web

A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas

A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
WELLSVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Kansas Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#The Kansas Constitution#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic
KSN News

Lawsuit filed against Secretary of State over primary election results

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Election results challenged. A lawsuit against the Kansas Secretary of State claims there was fraud during our primary election. The seven-page lawsuit has many claims that the results of the primary election are not accurate. The man who filed this lawsuit is the same man who paid for the “Value […]
KANSAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
INDIANA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Are you registered to vote in Kansas?

KANSAS — There’s still time to register to vote for the upcoming General Election in November. Kansas voters must be registered between 15-21 days before any given election depending on county-specific guidelines. If you missed your chance to register for the Primary Election, you are still eligible to register for the General Election.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSNT News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy