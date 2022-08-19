ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Community Resource Fair

Your one-stop shop for community services under one roof!. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to take advantage of the various services from partners assisting with housing, transportation, food, veteran services, healthcare, utilities, legal services, disability, insurance, employment, childcare and more. For more information, contact PiratesCare@pensacolastate.edu.
PENSACOLA, FL
Atmore Advance

Main Street Atmore projects recognized at annual conference

Main Street Atmore projects were recognized during the ninth annual Awards of Excellence Aug. 18 at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort Hotel and Spa at Grand National in Opelika. The following were recognized for their work on Main Street Atmore over the last year. Main Street Atmore Hero – First...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola family of 11 kids touts successful homeschool system

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family that has always homeschooled their children want parents to see outside the stigmas that surround it. With 11 kids, they've had quite a lot of practice. "We have McKenna, Eden, Hallie, Ethan, Asher, Levi, Emily Kate, Annalee, Solomon, Ezra and Sala," mother Allison Hartman...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
WKRG News 5

Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
WEAR

Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Night of Films Draws Attention to Gulf Drilling Plans

Protecting Florida’s Coast is an evening of documentary films and discussion about the latest plans for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the threat to Florida’s coast and beaches. The four short films highlight grassroots movements around drilling, impacts from the 2010 BP oil disaster and the revolution in clean energy.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall. The agency posted the following to social media:. “Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

