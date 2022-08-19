Read full article on original website
pensacolastate.edu
Community Resource Fair
Your one-stop shop for community services under one roof!. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to take advantage of the various services from partners assisting with housing, transportation, food, veteran services, healthcare, utilities, legal services, disability, insurance, employment, childcare and more. For more information, contact PiratesCare@pensacolastate.edu.
Atmore Advance
Main Street Atmore projects recognized at annual conference
Main Street Atmore projects were recognized during the ninth annual Awards of Excellence Aug. 18 at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort Hotel and Spa at Grand National in Opelika. The following were recognized for their work on Main Street Atmore over the last year. Main Street Atmore Hero – First...
WEAR
Pensacola family of 11 kids touts successful homeschool system
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family that has always homeschooled their children want parents to see outside the stigmas that surround it. With 11 kids, they've had quite a lot of practice. "We have McKenna, Eden, Hallie, Ethan, Asher, Levi, Emily Kate, Annalee, Solomon, Ezra and Sala," mother Allison Hartman...
Larger questions about Mobile Civic Center arise in Architectural Review Board hearing
On Wednesday, Mobile’s Architectural Review Board granted concept approval to a six-story office building on the southeast corner of the Mobile Civic Center property, developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Yet, during the discussion process, many issues with not just the office building, but the larger revitalization...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
Mobile Baptists push mayor for religious liberty ordinance over LGBTQ+ liaison concerns
A group of Mobile Baptist leaders met with Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Monday to express concerns about his appointment of two LGBTQ+ liaisons in February, and urged him to consider an ordinance protecting “religious liberty.”. The approximately 40-minute meeting included Stimpson and six representatives with the Mobile Baptist Association’s...
WPMI
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
City of Pensacola awards $200k to REAP to continue operations of The Lodges Emergency Shelter
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday, The City of Pensacola City Council voted unanimously to provide $200,000 to Re-entry Alliance Pensacola to continue its operation of the Lodges and Emergency Shelter, a shelter that services homeless women and children. From Sept. 3, 2021, to July 31, 2022, REAP’s Lodges and Emergency Shelter has provided the […]
Stimpson sends council 2023 budget, increased expenses for Mobile Police, Ala. Cruise Terminal
MOBILE, Ala — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson Friday sent his proposed 2023 fiscal year budget to Mobile City Council members. His proposed $298 million budget is 6.7% higher than the 2022 fiscal year budget. Stimpson projects revenues next year at $304 million. With Carnival Cruise Line leaving the city in October, Stimpson is proposing a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Some cities have gotten Topgolf without taxpayer support; Mobile set to spend $2.5 million
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - County and city leaders appear poised to spend $2.5 million in taxpayer money to lure a Topgolf outlet to the Port City, but other cities have gotten the entertainment venue without spending a dime. The use of government-backed incentives to boost economic development has become increasingly...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County District 4 commissioner votes will not count during Florida primary
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Votes for Tuesday's race for the District 4 seat on the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners will not count, following the withdrawal of write-in candidate Harlan Hall. Republican incumbent to the District 4 seat, Dave Piech, and Republican Ray Eddington will now appear...
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
WEAR
Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
WALA-TV FOX10
American Legion Riders hit the road for their legacy ride to help raise money
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of motorcycles and their riders were ready to hit the road and raise money. American Legion has been on a mission for the past 16 years to help children who lost a parent or still have a parent that carries the visible and invisible scars of war.
thepulsepensacola.com
Night of Films Draws Attention to Gulf Drilling Plans
Protecting Florida’s Coast is an evening of documentary films and discussion about the latest plans for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the threat to Florida’s coast and beaches. The four short films highlight grassroots movements around drilling, impacts from the 2010 BP oil disaster and the revolution in clean energy.
Pensacola, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School football team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
WEAR
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall. The agency posted the following to social media:. “Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers...
