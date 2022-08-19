Daniel Vogelbach #32 - Game Used White Pinstripe Jersey - Worn During Mets Debut on 7/24/22 - Mets vs. Padres - 1-3, BB, 1 R; Also Worn 7/27/22 - Mets vs. Yankees - 1-2, 2 BB's; Also Worn 8/4/22 - Mets vs. Braves - 2-4, HR (14), RBI, 1 R

CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.

