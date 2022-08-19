Daniel Vogelbach #32 - Game Used White Pinstripe Jersey - Worn During Mets Debut on 7/24/22 - Mets vs. Padres - 1-3, BB, 1 R; Also Worn 7/27/22 - Mets vs. Yankees - 1-2, 2 BB's; Also Worn 8/4/22 - Mets vs. Braves - 2-4, HR (14), RBI, 1 R

Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Earns Internet Immortality In Recent Astros Game
Former Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock had some choice words for Astros villain Yuri Gurriel after a fly out.
Yardbarker
Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
CBS Sports
Giancarlo Stanton's return to Yankees in sight as slugger begins minor-league rehab assignment
The struggling New York Yankees may soon receive a welcome jolt as veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton has begun a minor-league rehab assignment. The club announced on Saturday that Stanton has commenced his assignment with Double-A Somerset. Stanton has been sidelined since July 23 with a left Achilles' injury. On Saturday,...
Yankees fans boo Hal Steinbrenner during Paul O'Neill ceremony
As Yankees fans celebrated the career of Paul O’Neill on Sunday, they took out their frustrations on the current team when Hal Steinbrenner was introduced on the field.
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
MLB
As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
Yankees retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 jersey, Cashman booed
NEW YORK (AP) — Eight years ago, Paul O’Neill was thanked by the Yankees for his contributions to their dynasty with a plaque in Monument Park. On Sunday, the Yankees retired his No. 21 — the 23rd player or manager in the franchise to have that happen.
MLB
With 2 HRs -- and 1 massive bat flip -- Canha caps Mets' domination of Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Mark Canha put the exclamation point on the Mets' 2022 domination of the Phillies on Sunday afternoon -- and he made sure everyone at Citizens Bank Park knew it. As his go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning -- his second of the day --...
MLB
'Baseball at its purest': Red Sox relish Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The roars for the Red Sox started as soon as they deboarded the plane in Little League World Series country on Sunday around noon ET. As Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and the rest of the players got onto the tarmac, they were warmly greeted by Little League teams from Middleboro, Mass., and Brisbane North, Australia.
MLB
No more Sundays off for this banker turned Mets pitcher
PHILADELPHIA -- At this time 14 months ago, Nate Fisher had completely left behind the game of baseball. After the 2020 Minor League season was cancelled and he was released by the Mariners, the left-hander returned home to Nebraska where one of his old baseball coaches set him up with a job at a local bank.
MLB
Sparks fly as Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry heats up
NEW YORK -- There it is, the great AL East rivalry we’ve long been promised. The Blue Jays and Yankees teased this back in April, when they split a four-game series and traded haymakers in The Bronx. It was the series when Vladimir Guerrero Jr., bloodied hand and all, launched three home runs in the same game and announced the Blue Jays as an early contender in the division.
MLB
Healthy Yordan, red-hot Tucker lift Astros in finale
ATLANTA -- The anticipation was high to see how Yordan Alvarez would play after he exited Friday's game and was transported to the hospital before returning to the lineup on Sunday afternoon. The designated hitter didn't disappoint. The Astros put together a total team effort to take a 5-4 victory...
MLB
Spark of youth inspires O's in Little League Classic win
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Sunday night was supposed to be a lesson in baseball for the crowd of mostly Little Leaguers on hand. Watch two teams in the midst of a Wild Card fight duke it out, see how they carry themselves between pitches, after a bad play or a strikeout, in the dugout with one another.
MLB
Phils show mettle, split DH vs. 1st-place Mets
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday just became more interesting for the Phillies. They beat the Mets in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park, 4-1, to maintain their lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card. It followed an 8-2 loss in Game 1, which began with a Mets fan inexplicably throwing out a first pitch, and a 7-2 loss in Friday’s series opener. The Phillies are 5-13 this season against New York, which has caused serious hand wringing among Phillies fans wondering if their team can beat the best teams in the National League.
MLB
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
MLB
Orioles become kids again at Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Before the rainstorm, there was the madness. The Orioles descended upon Williamsport and the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon, hours before they faced off against the Red Sox in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field. Their day was filled by bright-eyed Little Leaguers, autographs and dirt … from sliding down the famed hill located behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
MLB
Jays' Martinez sets homer record for Fisher Cats
Orelvis Martinez has been hitting homers at a prodigious pace all season. Now, it's led him to the record books. Baseball’s No. 73 overall prospect crushed his 28th home run of the year to set a new single-season mark for Double-A New Hampshire in a 6-1 win at Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
MLB
Group of White Sox prospects promoted to 'Project Birmingham'
CHICAGO -- The name mentioned by Chris Getz, the White Sox assistant general manager/player development, was “Project Birmingham.” But the title of the White Sox innovative Minor League program is admittedly a work in progress. It’s an idea being put into place Tuesday at the organization’s Double-A Birmingham...
MLB
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
MLB
Blue Jays leave Yankees fuming, clinch series win
NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole walked to the mound for the fifth inning Saturday, having not allowed the Blue Jays to muster as much as a hit. Twenty minutes later, he was punching the roof of the Yankees’ dugout with both fists, cursing a New York sky that feels like it’s falling.
