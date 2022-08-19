The unfinished cut of Batgirl is set to get a final sort-of swan song before the good folks at Warner Bros. lock it away forever, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Secret screenings of the moribund film will be held for a select audience—its cast and crew, as well as studio executives and representatives—on the Hollywood lot this week, multiple sources told the magazine. One person familiar with the matter called the showings “funeral screenings.” The film, starring Leslie Grace in the titular role, was set to debut on HBO Max sometime this year. The studio’s decision to unceremoniously trash it was reported Aug. 2, surprising Grace and the film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The pair said in a Monday interview that they had no access to what had been shot, alleging that they were locked out of the studio servers containing the film’s footage before they were informed of the project’s shelving. “We just hope that one day the movie will be released, for the cast and crew,” El Arbi said. “We are a small family.”Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

MOVIES ・ 9 MINUTES AGO