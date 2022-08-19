ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: report

LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
GOLF
Golf.com

Here are the starting positions for all 30 players at the Tour Championship

After 12 months, 44 events and tens of millions of prize money handed out, just one event remains on the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule — the Tour Championship. The annual event is hosted at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and welcomes the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, making it one of the strongest fields of the entire season.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo

It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Sources: Players send proposal for Tour changes to Jay Monahan, who meets with media Wednesday

The game’s top players want to compete against each other more often and for larger purses. That was the message that emerged from last week’s exclusive, players-only meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. According to multiple sources, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy unveiled a new series of events that would feature elevated purses and limited fields that would bring the game’s top players together more often.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Channel

Will Gordon wins first KFT Finals event in playoff, earns way back to PGA Tour

Will Gordon is headed back to the PGA Tour after prevailing in a playoff at the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Gordon defeated Philip Knowles and M.J. Daffue on the first extra hole. The former Vanderbilt star closed in 63 and waited nearly two hours to see if his 21-under total would suffice.
GOLF
Golf.com

Wide-sole irons aren’t just for higher-handicap golfers. Here’s why

When purchasing new irons one of the most overlooked aspects of club design is sole width, and if you are only looking at sole width as an element of forgiveness, there is a good chance you are going to end up making a big mistake. The traditional line of thought...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy headline new technology-centric golf league

ATLANTA – A new technology-focused golf league led by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley was unveiled Wednesday at East Lake. McIlroy and McCarley, who have partnered with Woods to form TMRW Sports, outlined the tech-infused startup that will feature six three-man teams of PGA Tour players competing in made-for-television events that will combine virtual technology and a green complex at a custom-built venue.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Kapalua now to include tournament winners, top 30 in FedExCup

The Sentry Tournament of Champions isn’t just for winners anymore. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that, beginning in 2023, the first event of the calendar year will now be open to tournament winners as well as any player who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The move should strengthen...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Champions#Exemptions#Champions Tour#Jackson State#Q School#Apga
Golf Channel

Former child star Lucy Li clinches LPGA Tour card for 2023

Eight years ago, Lucy Li made history as the youngest person to play in the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 11. This week, she mathematically clinched her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season via the Epson Tour top 10. “It’s great,” Li said. “Just to officially...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Back injury forces Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship, Presidents Cup

Will Zalatoris will miss the Tour Championship and next month’s Presidents Cup after doctors determined that he has two herniated disks in his back. Entering the season finale at No. 3 in the points standings, Zalatoris will drop to 30th place in the FedExCup and receive $500,000 in bonus money. The 26-year-old was coming off his first Tour victory at the playoff opener in Memphis, which vaulted him to No. 1 in the points standings and potentially put him in line for the $18 million first-place prize.
GOLF
Golf Channel

‘It will always be that way’: PGA Tour has no plans to renounce non-profit status

ATLANTA – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday that the organization has no plans to renounce its non-profit status. The Tour operates as a tax-exempt non-profit 501(c)6 organization, and that status has been the source of much speculation following the players-only meeting that was held last week ahead of the BMW Championship. Monahan confirmed Wednesday at the Tour Championship that the Tour would not seek to privatize the business, which would have allowed major private equity firms to invest millions of dollars into the Tour.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Lucy Lin, 12, Monday qualifies for CP Women's Open: 'It's a dream come true'

Lucy Lin achieved a childhood dream Monday, while still a child herself. The 12-year-old Vancouver native prevailed in a 3-for-1 playoff to Monday qualify for the LPGA's CP Women's Open, becoming the youngest ever to qualify for Canada's national open. Lin edges Michelle Liu, who at 12 years old in 2019 made her first LPGA start at this event.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tour Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored to win FedExCup finale

As the FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite to win the Tour Championship. Beginning at 10 under in the staggered scoring format, Scheffler is listed at +225 according to PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of reigning FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, who will start at 8 under and goes into the tournament at +300.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Focus on footwork to dial in these shots and master the half-wedge

You're 47 yards away from the green on a par 5 with a real chance for birdie. What happens next? If you’re like a lot of amateurs I see, too often you don’t commit to these half-wedge shots and slow down your swing into the ball in fear of hitting it too far. Or you don’t shift your weight—making an arms-only swing—and you fat or thin the shot. There goes that birdie opportunity.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy