LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: report
LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The PGA Tour players in attendance at the LIV Golf emergency meeting
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of 23 PGA Tour players to attend the emergency LIV Golf Tour meeting last week. Woods flew in from Florida to Philadelphia and then drove 30 minutes with Rickie Fowler to the meeting in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship last Tuesday.
Golf.com
Here are the starting positions for all 30 players at the Tour Championship
After 12 months, 44 events and tens of millions of prize money handed out, just one event remains on the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule — the Tour Championship. The annual event is hosted at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and welcomes the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, making it one of the strongest fields of the entire season.
GolfWRX
‘I didn’t really think it through’ – Pat Perez explains decision to drop out of LIV Golfers’ lawsuit against PGA Tour
Earlier this month, 11 ex-PGA Tour players now playing on the LIV series, issued an ‘antitrust’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour, citing, “The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.”
Golf Channel
Sources: Players send proposal for Tour changes to Jay Monahan, who meets with media Wednesday
The game’s top players want to compete against each other more often and for larger purses. That was the message that emerged from last week’s exclusive, players-only meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. According to multiple sources, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy unveiled a new series of events that would feature elevated purses and limited fields that would bring the game’s top players together more often.
Golf Channel
Will Gordon wins first KFT Finals event in playoff, earns way back to PGA Tour
Will Gordon is headed back to the PGA Tour after prevailing in a playoff at the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Gordon defeated Philip Knowles and M.J. Daffue on the first extra hole. The former Vanderbilt star closed in 63 and waited nearly two hours to see if his 21-under total would suffice.
Golf.com
Wide-sole irons aren’t just for higher-handicap golfers. Here’s why
When purchasing new irons one of the most overlooked aspects of club design is sole width, and if you are only looking at sole width as an element of forgiveness, there is a good chance you are going to end up making a big mistake. The traditional line of thought...
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy headline new technology-centric golf league
ATLANTA – A new technology-focused golf league led by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley was unveiled Wednesday at East Lake. McIlroy and McCarley, who have partnered with Woods to form TMRW Sports, outlined the tech-infused startup that will feature six three-man teams of PGA Tour players competing in made-for-television events that will combine virtual technology and a green complex at a custom-built venue.
Golf Channel
Kapalua now to include tournament winners, top 30 in FedExCup
The Sentry Tournament of Champions isn’t just for winners anymore. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that, beginning in 2023, the first event of the calendar year will now be open to tournament winners as well as any player who qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship. The move should strengthen...
Golf Channel
Former child star Lucy Li clinches LPGA Tour card for 2023
Eight years ago, Lucy Li made history as the youngest person to play in the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 11. This week, she mathematically clinched her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season via the Epson Tour top 10. “It’s great,” Li said. “Just to officially...
Golf Channel
Back injury forces Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship, Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris will miss the Tour Championship and next month’s Presidents Cup after doctors determined that he has two herniated disks in his back. Entering the season finale at No. 3 in the points standings, Zalatoris will drop to 30th place in the FedExCup and receive $500,000 in bonus money. The 26-year-old was coming off his first Tour victory at the playoff opener in Memphis, which vaulted him to No. 1 in the points standings and potentially put him in line for the $18 million first-place prize.
Golf Channel
‘It will always be that way’: PGA Tour has no plans to renounce non-profit status
ATLANTA – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday that the organization has no plans to renounce its non-profit status. The Tour operates as a tax-exempt non-profit 501(c)6 organization, and that status has been the source of much speculation following the players-only meeting that was held last week ahead of the BMW Championship. Monahan confirmed Wednesday at the Tour Championship that the Tour would not seek to privatize the business, which would have allowed major private equity firms to invest millions of dollars into the Tour.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy says 'play better' if you want to be a top player, but it's not that easy
ATLANTA – With the stated goal of bringing the top players together to compete against each other more often, Wednesday’s hasty unveiling of an elevated schedule was, if nothing else, an impressive feat, considering the degree of difficulty. Just one week after Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and 21...
Golf Channel
Lucy Lin, 12, Monday qualifies for CP Women's Open: 'It's a dream come true'
Lucy Lin achieved a childhood dream Monday, while still a child herself. The 12-year-old Vancouver native prevailed in a 3-for-1 playoff to Monday qualify for the LPGA's CP Women's Open, becoming the youngest ever to qualify for Canada's national open. Lin edges Michelle Liu, who at 12 years old in 2019 made her first LPGA start at this event.
Golf Channel
Tour Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored to win FedExCup finale
As the FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite to win the Tour Championship. Beginning at 10 under in the staggered scoring format, Scheffler is listed at +225 according to PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of reigning FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, who will start at 8 under and goes into the tournament at +300.
Golf Digest
Focus on footwork to dial in these shots and master the half-wedge
You're 47 yards away from the green on a par 5 with a real chance for birdie. What happens next? If you’re like a lot of amateurs I see, too often you don’t commit to these half-wedge shots and slow down your swing into the ball in fear of hitting it too far. Or you don’t shift your weight—making an arms-only swing—and you fat or thin the shot. There goes that birdie opportunity.
